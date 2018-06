Today’s Funny Photos 6-1-18

When the last day of the week falls on the first day of the month, it’s a bit of an odd feeling. It’s kind of like starting any day off without browsing through a fresh batch of funnies.

OK, it’s nothing like that, but how else were we supposed to work our agenda in?

Speaking of agendas, are you following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram yet? We’ve only been asking politely for years.