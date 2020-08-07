Ditch the Quarantine Caveman Look With These 10 Grooming Essentials

The fine art of grooming suffered a big hit in the last few months, and although the era of the quarantine beard has been fun, it’s time to clean up your act.

If your favorite barbershop is still closed, we’ve got a few self-care essentials to keep you looking sharp and feeling confident enough to leave your damn house. But even if you’re still staying in, these items will make sure your grooming game gets back up to speed.

Bawston & Tucker Solid Cologne Sampler Set

This 4-pack of solid colognes keeps you smelling great all day, no matter how sweaty you get. The sampler comes with unique fragrances, all packed inside travel-friendly tins that you can throw in your gym bag or even your jacket pocket. They’re shea butter-based, which nourishes skin and combines with your natural fragrance to keep you smelling and feeling good.

Buy now: Get the Bawston & Tucker Cologne Sampler Set for $29.99, or 25% off the retail price of $40

Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer & Shaver

This grooming device is built to multitask — it trims your mustache and beard, clips your hair, and works great for body shaving and precision facial styling as well. Its steel blades are custom cut to hold an edge longer, and with 4 clipper head attachments, lubricant, and a charging dock, there’s nothing standing in the way of you and a clean shave. One buyer says he was “blown away by the quality and feel,” and calls the price “a steal.” Yes, yes, and yes!

Buy now: Get the Luxitude Groomer for $23.99, or 60% off the retail price of $59

Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer

Nose hairs apparently exist for a reason, but they’re not something anyone wants to look at. With this sleek trimmer, you can remove all that unwanted hair safely and comfortably. The steel blades in this mini clipper have a curved, dual-edge design that gets the hair out without pulling or irritating the skin. All you have to do is shave and pop the top off to rinse it.

Buy now: Get the Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer for $13.99, or 66% off the retail price of $41

5-in-1 Electric Shaver & Grooming Kit

Even for the grooming gods among us, owning a ton of gadgets for different body parts is probably annoying. Now you can get them all in one kit: This 5-in-1 set has a variety of detachable heads that let you trim your hair and beard closely, including those tricky areas. It also comes with a 5D floating head that helps enlarge the contact area and reduces irritation, giving you the most comfortable shave of your life.

Buy now: Get the 5-in-1 Electric Shaver and Grooming Kit for $34.99, or 28% off the retail price of $49

6-in-1 Electric Hair Clipper & Accessories Bundle

Kick that quarantine look to the curb for real with this complete 6-in-1 Electric Hair Clipper. This wireless shaver comes with 6 cutter heads for different areas on your face and body, as well as limit combs to cut different hair lengths. With an ergonomic and safe design, this clipper makes cutting the hair just as easy as combing. This clipper is rechargeable and lasts for up to 120 minutes of use.

Buy now: Get the 6-in-1 Electric Hair Clipper and Accessories for $49.95, or 16% off the retail price of $60

4-in-1 Electric Razor

This 4D shaver — which contains a hair razor, beard razor, nose hair trimmer and facial cleaning brush — adapts to the shape and contours of your face, neck, and chin, making your shave a lot easier. The waterproof design lets you clean the razor directly under water, and it has an LED display that shows the battery life, blade change reminder, and charging and cleaning status. It’s also super lightweight, so you can take it with you anywhere you go.

Buy now: Get the 4-in-1 Electric Razor for $39.99, or 60% off the retail price of $99

The Cut Buddy

Your hairline may be inching back because you’re not trimming and shaping it with precision. Save yourself from a bald patch with The Cut Buddy, a tool that helps you trim your hairline perfectly, as well as your beard line and sideburns.

Buy now: Get The Cut Buddy for $11.99, or 20% off the retail price of $14

Ultimate Neckline Grooming Set

Another trouble spot? Neckline hair. That’s why LVL Shave Co. designed a portable neck groomer that features 3 interconnected razor strips and 2 plastic handles so you can smoothly shave the back of your neck. It also comes with prep and aftershave lotions to give your skin a luxurious feeling.

Buy now: Get the Ultimate Neckline Grooming Set for $36.99, or a 24% off the retail price of $49

SteelBee Razor Saver

Throwing away old razors causes a lot more waste than you can imagine and they take forever to decompose. With the Razor Saver from SteelBee, you no longer have to worry about all that, as this tool emits a vapor which prevents the oxidation of steel to keep your razor edges sharp. Basically, it improves blade life up to 3 times and prevents corrosion for up to 2 years — which means less money spent on those damn blades over and over.

Buy now: Get a Razor Saver 2-pack for $24.99, or 37% off the retail price of $39

All-in-One Hair Clipper

Give yourself a nice DIY trim right at home with the All-in-One Hair Clipper that also works as a nose hair trimmer, sideburns trimmer, and beard shaver. It has an easy-grip handle that adapts to the contours of your face, and it can be used while charging or when it’s cordless.

Buy now: Get the All-in-One Hair Clipper for $47.99, or 20% off the retail price of $60

