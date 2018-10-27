This Week in Trailers: ‘Dragon’ Soars and Liam Neeson Kills

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that debuted this week. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have revealed an action-packed new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World, which promises to end the beloved series in epic fashion.

Cold Pursuit

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for their new revenge thriller Cold Pursuit, starring Liam Neeson (The Commuter, Taken) as a man looking to exact revenge on the gangsters that have killed his son. In theaters Feb. 8, 2019.

Vox Lux

NEON has released the official Vox Lux trailer for Brady Corbet’s upcoming musical drama starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law, which debuted at the Tribeca International Film Festival. The film will arrive in select theaters on Dec. 7.

Bird Box

Netflix has released the official Bird Box trailer and poster for Sandra Bullock’s post-apocalyptic horror thriller based on the novel by Josh Malerman. The film will arrive in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 21.

The Prodigy

Orion Pictures has released a new trailer for their upcoming supernatural horror thriller The Prodigy, from The Pact director Nicholas McCarthy. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much, and mostly shows a hypnotherapy session to help understand the evil the characters are about to face, it does offer one solid jump scare near the end. The film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 8 of next year.

Nobody’s Fool

Paramount Pictures has released the red band final trailer for Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool, the upcoming comedy starring Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish (SNL, Night School, The Oath). The film will be released in theaters on Nov. 2.

Speed Kills

Saban Films has released the official trailer for Oscar nominee John Travolta’s (Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever) upcoming action feature Speed Kills, based on a book by Arthur J. Harris. The movie will arrive in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 16.

