5 Reasons Why ‘Scribblenauts Mega Pack’ Should Be In Your Video Game Collection

Photo: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

In the puzzle action video game Scribblenauts, you play as Maxwell, a kid lucky enough to have a magical notebook where anything you write down becomes reality. In the game, players face puzzles and challenges that range from simple and silly to complex and exciting; they are only solvable by your imagination and your vocabulary. Originally created for the Wii U, PC, and Nintendo 3DS, gamers can now play Scribblenauts Mega Pack on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Scribblenauts Mega Pack contains full versions of Scribblenauts Unlimited and Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure, along with bonus content for both games. Scribblenauts Unlimited takes players through an open world, solving robust puzzles and challenges by summoning any object they can imagine. Scribblenauts Unmasked combines the boundless creativity of Scribblenauts with the powers of thousands of DC characters and objects. Below we offer five reasons why you should consider adding the Mega Pack to your game collection.

Priceless Gameplay: 10 Rare Video Games Worth More Than Your Car

5. Challenge Your Imagination

Gameplay is really only limited to your imagination and creativity. You see that cat stuck in the tree? You could create a firefighter to bring them down or maybe build a ladder to do the rescuing yourself. Or, why not give the cat wings and let the creature fly back to its owner? The possibilities are almost endless, so don’t be afraid to play around a little and make your experience unique.

4. Learning is Fun

In Scribblenauts, imagination goes hand-in-hand with education. You utilize your vocabulary, learn plenty of new words, and test your knowledge of adjectives throughout the game. This is also what makes the game fun to play with friends because sometimes you just need to bounce some ideas off of each other. Who knows what chaos multiple people can come up with when they have a magic journal on their hands?

3. Practice Patience

One reason why Scribblenauts was ideal for platforms like the PC is how efficient typing ideas into Maxwell’s journal was. On the PS4, for example, you use a choice wheel to type in different letters with an ever-changing list of suggested words to help make the process faster, but it is, inevitably, slower. When exploring the various worlds in Scribblenauts Mega Pack, know that you won’t be jamming through the challenges or plot quickly. It takes time, so be patient with the game and be patient with yourself if you get stuck on one of the puzzles.

2. Explore New Content

Some of the new content you can utilize in Mega Pack are DC Comics’ Apache Chief, Guardian, Elasti-Girl, and Wild Dog, as well as various characters from the DC Comics: Bombshells line including Batwoman, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman. There are a few unique options, too, such as a Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man.

You can also use the new Mitotic, Necronomicon, and Pixelated content in the Mega Pack. Mitotic makes things split continuously into smaller versions of itself. Necronomicon turns people into skeletons that follow you. Pixelated makes everything look like a 16-bit game.

1. Play in the DC Universe

Scribblenauts Unlimited is arguably the best of the two games because of the expansive worlds you can explore and sometimes complex challenges, but what makes Unmasked special is the homage to the DC Universe that will have comic book fans giddy with excitement as you team up with Batman to save Gotham or face-off with the Joker and his evil version of Maxwell. Even if you’re not a comic book fan, fighting crime in Gotham is still pretty fun, as is the dialogue the game comes up with for some of its most popular DC characters.

Unmasked has a more action-driven plot than Unlimited, but the experience also depends on how much you know about the abilities, strengths, and weaknesses of the heroes and villains in the game that is directly inspired by the comics. If you don’t have a ton of DC comic book knowledge, Unmasked might not be quite as satisfying as it is to a gamer who knows the world thoroughly, but that doesn’t mean it still isn’t a good time.

Scribblenauts Mega Pack is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch for $40.