The Write Stuff: ‘Script to Screen’ Gives Movie Lovers A Peek At The Creative Process

Photo: Script to Screen

Alfred Hitchcock once professed, “To make a great film you need three things – the script, the script, and the script.” Script to Screen is an online platform that highlights the importance of the screenplay by analyzing memorable movie scenes and the script pages that inspired them.

Started by 18-year-old budding filmmaker John Kinnane, Script to Screen has become a favorite with moviegoers, cinephiles, students, teachers, and filmmakers, racking up millions of views online, while becoming one of the most popular film-related pages on social media.

We chatted with Kinnane, whose day job is working at an independent film company with his six brothers (Kinnane Brothers), about the idea behind Script to Screen, his process, and the new Script to Screen site.

Mandatory: There are so many social media pages dedicated to movie fandom. How did you come up with the clever idea for Script to Screen?