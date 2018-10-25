The Write Stuff: ‘Script to Screen’ Gives Movie Lovers A Peek At The Creative Process
Alfred Hitchcock once professed, “To make a great film you need three things – the script, the script, and the script.” Script to Screen is an online platform that highlights the importance of the screenplay by analyzing memorable movie scenes and the script pages that inspired them.
Started by 18-year-old budding filmmaker John Kinnane, Script to Screen has become a favorite with moviegoers, cinephiles, students, teachers, and filmmakers, racking up millions of views online, while becoming one of the most popular film-related pages on social media.
We chatted with Kinnane, whose day job is working at an independent film company with his six brothers (Kinnane Brothers), about the idea behind Script to Screen, his process, and the new Script to Screen site.
#GetOut (2017) “Sink into the floor.”
• Directed by: Jordan Peele
• Written by: Jordan Peele@getoutmovie @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/0702nwPOpF
— Script to Screen (@ScripttoScreeen) April 12, 2018
Mandatory: There are so many social media pages dedicated to movie fandom. How did you come up with the clever idea for Script to Screen?
John Kinane: It all started back in September of 2017 when my brothers and I were writing our first screenplay together. We were constantly running into problems like formatting and especially writer’s block. For inspiration, we would reference our favorite films by reading the script and watching the movie at the same time. So to make that process easier for ourselves, I began to make these little videos comparing the script to the screen.
That’s a great way to learn the screenwriting craft.
We always found this process extremely helpful and especially inspiring to witness the subtle to major differences made on-set from the actors, directors, and writers. They can highlight how our favorite filmmakers all have their own special style and unique ways of telling a story which is invaluable information.
How do you choose a Script to Screen scene?
I usually try to post iconic scenes from great films because those can be the most interesting and educational. For example, the iconic two-minute dance sequence from Pulp Fiction is described in the script in two short sentences “Mia and Vincent dance to Chuck Berry’s ‘You Never Can Tell.'” and “They make hand movements as they dance.” Things like that I find the most intriguing and inspiring because something so simple could possibly become the most iconic dance scene in cinema history.
Screenwriters often get overlooked, but Script to Screen showcases their importance in filmmaking. What attracted you to that part of the filmmaking process?
In my opinion, the key to a great film is its story. You can have a film that’s directed by a phenomenal filmmaker and have some exceptional acting, but what it comes down to is its script. Nothing trumps the story.
What’s the best Script to Screen you’ve done?
One of my personal favorites is the coin toss scene from No Country for Old Men. Just the dialogue alone is so eerie and suspenseful.
What’s next for Script to Screen?
I don’t know but I’m all ears and I’m always open for suggestions. We just released our new website. It’s a one-stop shop for all your Script to Screen needs. You can watch all our videos and download all the original screenplays!