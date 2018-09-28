Fall Playlist | New Music From Logic, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Lil Wayne and More
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)
Autumn has arrived, as have a bunch of new releases that we’ve been waiting on all summer. This week’s fall playlist alone features songs by Logic, Diplo, and Lil Wayne.
The other musicians rounding out Mandatory’s fall music playlist aren’t mainstream names yet, but are festival favorites whose latest tracks could make them breakout stars, like Bob Moses, BADBADNOTGOOD, Greta Van Fleet, Jungle, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.