This Week in Trailers: Captain Marvel Flies Higher, Further, Faster

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures have released the first Captain Marvel trailer! The superhero event film starring Brie Larson will debut in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures has revealed a brand new trailer and poster for their forthcoming musical fantasy sequel Mary Poppins Returns. The sequel is set to open in theaters on December 19, 2018.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the second official Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer, which hits theaters on November 21. This one focuses less on the princesses and more on Vanellope’s quest to discover herself outside the realm of Sugar Rush.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Sony Pictures has released a brand new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the upcoming film based on the fourth book in the Millennium series. The film will be released on November 9, 2018.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment have released a new trailer for upcoming Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch featuring Tyler, the Creator and Danny Elfman’s new version of the classic Grinch theme “You’re A Mean One.”

First Man

Universal Pictures has released a thrilling new trailer for the upcoming space exploration drama First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Damien Chazelle.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Annapurna Pictures has revealed the first full trailer and poster for If Beale Street Could Talk, the latest from Oscar-winning writer/director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight). The film opens in theaters on November 30.

Beautiful Boy

Amazon Studios has released the new trailer for Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell (Battle of the Sexes), Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Maura Tierney (The Affair) and Amy Ryan (Bridge of Spies).

Stan & Ollie

Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming biopic Stan & Ollie starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan as the titular comedic duo.

The Sisters Brothers

Annapurna Pictures‘ dark comedy/western The Sisters Brothers has revealed its final trailer and a set of four character posters ahead of its September 21 release date.

Replicas

Entertainment Studios has released a new trailer from their forthcoming sci-fi thriller film Replicas, starring Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3: Parabellum), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), Emily Alyn Lind, John Ortiz and Emjay Anthony.

