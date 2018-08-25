Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 8/24/2018

It’s that time of the week again, where we celebrate your survival of the last seven days by rounding up video games news‘ best and worst moments. If you’ve been busy with real life, and haven’t managed to catch up on the gaming goings-on, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here for you!

Read on for the bad and good in video games news, starting with the fails!

Fails

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Apologizes for Tweeting ‘Did You Just Assume Their Gender?’

If you have aspirations of one day becoming a social media manager, allow developer CD Projekt Red to show you what not to do. In a bizarre response to a fan, the official @CyberpunkGame Twitter account asked: “Did you just assume their gender?”

As any frequenter of the internet will know, the “assume their gender” line is used by those looking to mock gender fluid, non-binary, and trans people, with it undermining the pronouns that non-binary people assign themselves. You’d assume a professional social media account manager would know this, but apparently not.

Rainbow Six Siege Switch Version “Not Possible”

Despite its hardware limitations, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a capable little device when the software is well-optimized. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stands out as one of the most impressive-looking games in recent times, with a carefully crafted visual style and huge open world for players to enjoy. It might not look “realistic,” but it does come across as beautiful. Fortnite, even with its 100-player PvP Battle Royale mode, still manages to run on the Switch, blowing minds everywhere! Despite what’s been accomplished, however, Ubisoft has confirmed that it is “not possible” to run Rainbow Six Siege on the Nintendo Switch. This is apparently due to technical restraints rather than any sort of bias. What a shame!

Gamescom 2018: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, RTX 2070 Revealed

For PC gamers, new graphics card reveals are a massive event. Having Nvidia or AMD show off their new hardware is like Christmas coming early, with the promises of better performance, less power draw, and new technologies sending shivers down the backs of all personal computer enthusiasts.

This week, Nvidia announced the RTX 2080 Ti, 2080, and 2070, as well as their evolved coolers. However, the PC hardware giant unfortunately failed to mention just how much faster the cards were compared to last generation. Though we heard a lot about ray tracing, which does look cool, I think most gamers wanted to see performance charts, especially with the significant increase in price across the entire range. We’re all still very confused!

Feels

The Witcher Netflix Leaks Have Fans Excited

Though CD Projekt Red did appear in our “Fails” portion, there’s no denying that the company’s creation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a glorious moment in video game development history. As most critics and “normal” gamers will tell you, The Witcher 3 was a standout game of the generation.

Happily, The Witcher fans have even more to be excited about with confirmation that a Netflix adaptation is in the works. In addition to this, parts of the script have now been leaked and are now available to read. There’s apparently a scene where Geralt is shirtless (if you’re into that)!

God of War PS4 “Horrified” Sony Interactive President Shuhei Yoshida Six Months Before Launch

If you’ve got a PS4, you’ve probably treated yourself to God of War, a clear contender for Game of the Year 2019. If you’ve played through the whole thing, you’ll know that things often get emotional, with anger, sorrow, and everything in between, raw and on display. Well, we can add “horror” to that list, as Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida has stated that he was “horrified” when he first played through the game.

Game director Cory Barlog explained what Yoshida had said: “Oh, you’re working on God of War? I just gotta say, I played the game the other day. I was horrified.” This motivated the team to work harder and add more polish. When Yoshida played it again, he called it “super good” and “very exciting.” Phew!

Cliff Bleszinski Autobiography Announced, Will Explore Boss Key Shutdown

Cliff Bleszinski is writing his autobiography, detailing the story of what exactly happened at Boss Key Productions during the development of Lawbreakers and Radical Heights, which ultimately led to the studio shutting down. Announcing the book on Twitter, Bleszinski provided a photo of the first page, along with an explanation as to why he’d been avoiding interviews: “I haven’t done any interviews since Boss Key imploded because I needed to tell it in my own words, in my book,” he said. “Did that today. Felt good, like that chapter in my life was finally closed.”

