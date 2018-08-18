Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 8/17/2018

Look at you! You’ve managed to survive another week on this bizarre, spinning sphere! Seven more days have passed and, as you might imagine, they have been jampacked full of gaming news. If you’ve been too busy to keep up with all of the gaming going-ons, worry not, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all up to speed. Read on for the bad and good in video game news!

Let’s begin with the fails!

Fails

Rape Jokes Cost Ex-Overwatch Pro Muselk Defence Force Sponsorship

Regardless of how offensive you personally find jokes about rape, I think we can all agree that if you’re an internet personality with sponsors, you should probably remain professional if you want to remain successful. Unsurprisingly, telling jokes about rape and sharing racist content tends to have a negative impact on your brand, as well as your sponsors’ brands. Elliot “Muselk” Watkins and Alen “ChampChong” Catak both have a lot of experience playing Overwatch, the hero shooter that has taken the world by storm, in both eSports and more casual environments, and both are under fire for telling jokes about rape and racism.

Following these jokes, their Australian Defence Force sponsor has pulled their support, publicly denouncing the pair. The ADF moved quickly to ban the two Overwatch players, making it clear that it believes that these jokes are inappropriate and not in line with the organization’s values.

Dishonored Franchise on Hiatus for Now, Says Arkane Studios

Developer Arkane Studios has provided an update on the Dishonored franchise, and it’s unfortunately not looking good. While a sequel to Dishonored 2 certainly isn’t out of the question, the developer has said that the franchise “is resting for now.”

“I can’t say definitively what might happen down the road, anything could happen, but [Dishonored] is resting for now,” lead designer Ricardo Bare said. “As far as pure immersive sims go, I don’t know if we’re going to continue to make like carbon copy — this qualifies as an immersive sim and it’s the only thing we’re ever going to make.”

Though Dishonored fans will surely be disappointed, Arkane Studios has proven itself capable of handling hugely varying worlds with Prey. Maybe this period of freedom will lead to even greater games being made!

IGN Removes “Pretty Much Everything” by Filip Miucin Following Plagiarism Controversy

After IGN ex-editor Filip Miucin thoroughly messed up by plagiarizing the work of a YouTuber, users have been diving deep and collecting more examples of Miucin copying fellow writers and video creators. As the allegations against Miucin continued to pile up, IGN staff began to comment on the matter. IGN’s editorial manager, Justin Davis, posted on the ResetEra forum, saying that it was likely that Miucin’s entire catalog of work would be deleted.

“FYI it’s looking more and more likely that most of [Filip’s] work published on IGN has editorial copy in it sufficiently derivative of previously-published work that it is a significant ethical breach and will need to be removed,” David wrote. “We are moving on it as fast as we can as a Senior Editorial staff.”

Feels

TimeSplitters 4 Could Be on Its Way After All

If you’ve been waiting and waiting for just a trickle of TimeSplitters 4 news, you’re finally in luck! The franchise that took players on an adventure throughout history, shooting everything up as they flew through time, finally looks like it’s going to return! Koch Media has purchased the rights to both the TimeSplitters and Second Sight IPs for a confidential amount of money. The revival of past classics seems to be all the rage nowadays, and with the news that Deep Silver will be publishing future entries in both series, fans should be super excited about what’s to come.

My money’s on a short teaser popping up during E3 2019! Sequel or remaster, I personally don’t mind!

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Delayed Until the Fall

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been delayed until November 13, two months after its original September release date. While this is most certainly a “fail” for fans who will be disappointed, I’ve listed this as a “feel” due to developer Toys for Bob wanting to invest more time and money into making the remaster feel “right.”

The delay could also be down to the recent controversy surrounding the need to connect to the internet to download Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, as opposed to having them be on the disk. Perhaps that will change for the new release date.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Has Animated Horse Testicles

Last, but by certainly no means least, is a story about horse testicles! Yep, you read that right! In a showcase of true attention to detail, the open world game gods over at Rockstar Games have gone ahead and animated horse balls within Red Dead Redemption 2. In the name of realism and immersion, those horse testicles sway and bounce like the real thing (I assume). Red Dead Redemption 2 was always going to be one of the best-looking games of the year, and now, armed with horse balls and an assortment of other impressive visual intricacies, it’s even more mesmerizing.

When Rockstar Games eventually holds an AMA, we’re sure to see a lot of questions about horse testicles. I, too, am curious about the research that was involved, and how much money and man-hours were spent on fleshing out those sacks. Expect to see more Red Dead Redemption 2 horse balls as we near the October 26 release date, as they have now transcended into memey goodness!

