Guy Wearing ‘The Sandlot’ Shirt Poses With Cast (And Has No Clue)

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a big chance The Sandlot is one of your all-time favorite flicks. The catch is being able to recognize those preteen faces 25 years later.

The movie remains a cult classic, so much so that young millennials are even sporting their favorite merch. But one man is going viral for taking a picture with two cast members. It’s popularity, of course, has nothing to do with the photo itself was incredible. Instead, it’s all about how he had no idea who he was posing with (even though he had one of the cast member’s faces on his shirt).

Thomas Guiry (Smalls) and Patrick Renna (Ham) were walking in Manhattan this week when they saw a dude wearing a “You’re killing me, Smalls” t-shirt. Renna told the guy, “Nice shirt,” and asked for a pic. Here’s the result:

Said nice shirt to this dude walking by us and he had no idea what we were talking about. Thought I would capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/mrx5mgNzDm — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 25, 2018

Seriously? Most of us look nothing like our pre-adolescent selves, but Renna’s resemblance to his childhood form is uncanny.

Next you’re going to tell us this guy doesn’t know who Wendy Peffercorn is. Or that he doesn’t know how to make a S’more! Or that he doesn’t know the Great Bambino!! We’d be willing to bet he doesn’t even know how to say, “FOR-EV-VER.”

There are more than a few (completely reasonable) reactions to this mind-numbing encounter.

Shoulda thrown up the L7 at em pic.twitter.com/dlt1NU9fcm — Steven Johnson (@steven33johnson) July 26, 2018

@PatrickRenna trying to explain who he is pic.twitter.com/LRuv0WPhGl — Baseball Movie Quotes (@BaseballmovieQ) July 26, 2018

pic.twitter.com/YilCQPo0OX — Just a Girl From WY (@wyobbfan307) July 26, 2018

If you’re going to wear a shirt with someone’s face on it, be a little more aware.

