The 800 Pound Gorillaz Are Back in a Big Way

The “World’s Most Successful Virtual Act” are staking their claim on 2018 with a surprise new album and a just-announced North American tour that includes the stateside debut of their Demon Dayz Festival.

Gorillaz’s sixth full length album has been described by Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn as a “summer album.” The Now Now will feature 11 all-new songs that will go easy on the usual suspects (aside from Snoop Dogg and guitar legend George Benson) and take it back to the core crew: blue-haired, sweet-natured dreamer 2D on vocals, whip-smart Japanese badass Noodle on guitar; Brooklyn-born philosopher and the meat–behind-the-beat Russel Hobbs on drums, and new bassist Ace, who replaces the “temporarily indisposed” Murdoc Niccals (explaining the “FREE MURDOC” signage that’s been popping up everywhere from the Kentucky Derby to change.org).

As for Demon Dayz, curated by Albarn and co-founder Jamie Hewlett, the apocalyptic concert carnival’s lineup and info on ticket sales will be announced shortly. But, for now you can enjoy Gorillaz just released “Humility” music video starring the cartoon band and the Kung Fu Panda himself, Jack Black, that was filmed in Venice, CA.

The Now Now Tracklist:

01. Humility (feat. George Benson)

02. Tranz

03. Hollywood (feat. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle)

04. Kansas

05. Sorcererz

06. Idaho

07. Lake Zurich

08. Magic City

09. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye