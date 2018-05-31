Enjoy An Endless Summer of New Album Releases

Summer blockbusters don’t just refer to movies. A number of artists from Kanye West to Florence + the Machine are dropping albums in the heat of summer so plan your playlists accordingly.

PUSHA-T – Daytona (Out now)



The current hip hop beef topping timelines is tied to this Kanye West-produced album from the former Clipse rapper. Drake responded to Pusha T’s diss on the song “Infrared”, which brings up Drizzy’s alleged ghostwriting controversy yet again. Drake retaliated with a fiery rebuttal-titled “Duppy Freestyle” that gave the release another “push”, after Yeezy changed Daytona’s album artwork at the 25th hour, using a photo showing Whitney Houston’s bathroom filled with drugs.

Kanye West TBA – (June 1)



Kanye West has his own as-yet-untitled album planned for release this week, which probably explains why he’s been everywhere lately from Family Feud to TMZ. Whether his recent Twitter ranting is either a genius marketing ploy or a sign of him being off his meds, the effect it will have on album sales will be as interesting as the music itself.

Lykke Li – so sad so sexy (June 8)



The Swedish siren’s first album since 2014’s I Never Learn, features Portland rapper Aminé, while adventuring into more hip-hop-infused beats and contemporary pop ballads.

Mike Shinoda – Post Traumatic (June 15)



The debut album from the Linkin Park co-founder finds him dealing with the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington. The 16-track LP includes the three songs from Shinoda’s January Post Traumatic EP and has been described by Shinoda as “a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness.”

Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch (June 22)



NIN frontman Trent Reznor has been hammering out new music after focusing more on his film scores, which earned him an Academy Award. Bad Witch is Nine Inch Nails’ third project in as many years and NIN will be promoting it on their “Cold and Black and Infinite North America 2018” tour, which begins on Sept. 13.

Florence + the Machine – High as Hope (June 29)



The British powerhouse’s forthcoming follow-up to 2015’s Grammy nominated How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, is a 10-track LP which features contributions from a who’s hot in music right now: Jamie xx, Kamasi Washington, and Sampha. Florence also just announced a worldwide tour this summer and fall with St. Vincent and Lizzo as supporting acts.

Drake – Scorpio (June 28)



Sensing a trend here? Drake also has another album to promote, I mean release, titled after his astrological sign. How sensitive thug of him. The sure to break the internet album follows the Toronto rapper’s major 2018 singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What,” as well as the 2017 playlist More Life. Drake is touring behind the album, alongside Migos, beginning in July.

Gorillaz – The Now Now (June 29th)



After releasing the highly-anticipated, but ultimately disappointing Humanz last year, the Damon Albarn-led virtual cartoon band surprised everyone by announcing their sixth full-length that came with a mysterious website TheNowNow.tv, which features a teaser video in which Gorillaz’s own 2-D can be seen sitting with a guitar.

Mitski – Be The Cowboy (August 17)



Mitski captured hipster’s love with her critically acclaimed 2016 album Puberty 2. Now, the singer-songwriter is back to breaking hearts, reuniting with long-time producer Patrick Hyland, and embarking on a solo tour of across the United States in early June.

Death Grips – Year of the Snitch (TBA)



The hardcore hip hop punk band’s sixth studio album could be the breakout release that elevates them to the superstardom that they’ve seemed destined for since releasing their now classic mixtape Exmilitary back in April 2011. The Sacramento band certainly hasn’t stopped experimenting, announcing that they were collaborating on the album with Shrek director Andrew Adamson.