Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Democratic Primary Race, Things Officially Uncertain Now

by Mandatory Editors

In a shocking turn of events, Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the Democratic primary race. Just when the future couldn’t get more uncertain!

While many of us were looking forward to the first woman president, this white-suited political Gal Gadot has sadly had to step back after a long and closely-fought candidacy against the white, rich and elder status quo. After consistently strong debates, building a large cult following and being a role model for how women can be respectful of other women and avoid bullying in a passionate war for America’s soul, Gabbard has left the race to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders to determine who will go on to face President Trump in this pre-apocalyptic virus-strickened existence.

But seriously, Gabbard was still polling behind four candidates who weren’t evening running anymore.

