The New Locker Room: Badass Men Redefining Masculinity in 2019

Walter Payton's Man of the Year

For a sport that's come under fire the past decade, thanks to NFL players showing us an outdated, macho version of what it means to be a guy, this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees give us extra hope.

Slated to be announced the night before Super Bowl LIII, one player from each team will be highlighted for doing things to uplift his community off the field. Last year, the glory went to J.J. Watt for all the work he did to raise $37 million for those affected when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

This year, we're looking at next week's AFC Championship matchup for more than the Chiefs-Pats rivalry on game day -- these two Men of the Year nominees from each team: Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Dustin Colquitt, who partners with TeamSmile to help underserved kids get dental care they need, and Patriots Defensive Back, Devin McCourty, who, among many other things, teamed with his brother Jason to create the McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell campaign.

We'll have to wait and see if these types of good men can keep coming out of the NFL but for now, celebrating these big teddy bears is a legit start.