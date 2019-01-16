The World / Inspire
masculinity

The New Locker Room: Badass Men Redefining Masculinity in 2019

by Mandatory Editors
Photo: Rabbani & Solimene Photography (Getty Images)

There has been a lot of talk around masculinity, and almost all of it is based on what needs to change. While “traditional masculinity” seems to be a thing of the past, the reality is that many men still don’t seek help when they need it, which is partly why anxiety in American is at an all-time high and white men are at the top of the list. 

It definitely isn’t all doom and gloom for dudes, though. We know there are plenty of examples of badass men doing things support women, embracing their sensitive sides, and showing us what real guys want: the chance to show everyone what a good man actually looks like. These five “good guy” campaigns to kick off 2019 do exactly that. 

Welcome to the new locker room talk.

While we have you: Drink This Beer And Help Fight Pollution

Before you go: Better Man: No Resolution Is The New Resolution