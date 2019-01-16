The New Locker Room: Badass Men Redefining Masculinity in 2019
There has been a lot of talk around masculinity, and almost all of it is based on what needs to change. While “traditional masculinity” seems to be a thing of the past, the reality is that many men still don’t seek help when they need it, which is partly why anxiety in American is at an all-time high and white men are at the top of the list.
It definitely isn’t all doom and gloom for dudes, though. We know there are plenty of examples of badass men doing things support women, embracing their sensitive sides, and showing us what real guys want: the chance to show everyone what a good man actually looks like. These five “good guy” campaigns to kick off 2019 do exactly that.
Welcome to the new locker room talk.
'What Women Want' Remake
What Men Want flips the script of its Mel Gibson-led counterpart, What Women Want, by putting women in the driver's seat to hear what's going on in men's heads.
Yikes.
Set for a promotion just before she's snubbed by -- you guessed it -- a MAN, Ali is just one quick, weird psychic-inspired trippy concoction away from being able to hear what the unfairer of the sexes is really thinking.
Tracy Morgan, Aldis Hodge and Shaq are just a few of the poor saps that sports agent Ali Davis (Taraji P. Henson) has the pleasure of getting to know on an overly-intimate level.
Set for release on Feb. 8.
Michael B. Jordan + Coach
Further proving his Adonis Creed-style and swagger, Michael B. Jordan is showing us how to be both a gentleman and an officer of the people as the face of Coach Men's Spring 2019 Global Advertising Campaign.
In a statement launching the campaign, Jordan said that he's been a fan of Coach for a long time, and "truly respects their inclusive and optimistic values."
We've seen Jordan go nothing-but-net with Hollywood on screen while working to redefine Hollywood standards off the screen. In addition to his announcement following the blockbuster success of Black Panther that he would adopt an inclusion rider in all of his projects in order to encourage diversity, the star surprised high school students in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey to help mentor and inspire teens pursuing careers in the arts.
Justin Baldoni's 'Man Enough'
Actor and activist Justin Baldoni's Man Enough is now poised for a new season as we enter into the new year. The web series, which is billed as a "disruptive social movement ignited by a dinner conversation series that explores the heart of traditional masculinity in America," invites some of our favorite actors and comedians to the literal table to grub while peeling back the layers of what it means for them to be "real men."
After a season of guests like outspoken actor Matt McGorry and comedian Bassem Youssef, we're looking forward to what these guys are cooking up to shatter old stereotypes of men and talk about what we can all do just a bit better every day.
Walter Payton's Man of the YearFor a sport that's come under fire the past decade, thanks to NFL players showing us an outdated, macho version of what it means to be a guy, this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominees give us extra hope.Slated to be announced the night before Super Bowl LIII, one player from each team will be highlighted for doing things to uplift his community off the field. Last year, the glory went to J.J. Watt for all the work he did to raise $37 million for those affected when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.This year, we're looking at next week's AFC Championship matchup for more than the Chiefs-Pats rivalry on game day -- these two Men of the Year nominees from each team: Kansas City Chiefs kicker, Dustin Colquitt, who partners with TeamSmile to help underserved kids get dental care they need, and Patriots Defensive Back, Devin McCourty, who, among many other things, teamed with his brother Jason to create the McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell campaign.We'll have to wait and see if these types of good men can keep coming out of the NFL but for now, celebrating these big teddy bears is a legit start.
#WeKnowYouCare Campaign
While there are 40 million Americans caring for a loved one today, it's a scarcely talked-about fact that 40 percent of these caregivers are actually guys!
The #WeKnowYouCare campaign aims to disrupt traditional and harmful attitudes around gender and caregiving with a series of short videos highlighting the everyday truths faced by male caregivers.
Caring Across Generations is trying to invite and celebrate as many men as possible to identify themselves over social media as a caregiver with #weknowyoucare and show what truly powerful "manly" work this actually is.
See the first video: Ivan Lambert, Caregiver for 20 Years