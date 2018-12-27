The World

6 Wild Ski Spots Across The Globe

by John Grimley
Photo: Menno Boermans (Getty Images)

“Wild” and “ski” don’t seem like they should go together. Most people ride a chair up a hill and then slide down it. Then you do it again until you get cold and go to the bar in the lodge.

However, these spots spice it up a bit by literally putting your life in jeopardy. If you head to these ski locales, you face the possibility of running into landmines or lava. One was an active war zone up until the 1990s.

You won’t find bunny hills and warming lodges at these locations, but skiers swear by them all the same.

Here are 6 wild ski spots to get your adrenaline flowing:

After you ski, sip these: The 10 Best-Selling Classic Cocktails Around The World

Travel is good for you: Going On Trips Liberates You From These Modern-Day Evils

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.