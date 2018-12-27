6 Wild Ski Spots Across The Globe

Photo: Menno Boermans (Getty Images)

“Wild” and “ski” don’t seem like they should go together. Most people ride a chair up a hill and then slide down it. Then you do it again until you get cold and go to the bar in the lodge.

However, these spots spice it up a bit by literally putting your life in jeopardy. If you head to these ski locales, you face the possibility of running into landmines or lava. One was an active war zone up until the 1990s.

You won’t find bunny hills and warming lodges at these locations, but skiers swear by them all the same.

Here are 6 wild ski spots to get your adrenaline flowing:

After you ski, sip these: The 10 Best-Selling Classic Cocktails Around The World

1/6 Mount Jahorina Not only was this Bosnian ski local nestled in an active war zone, bombs actually took chunks of the mountain as well. Don't fall off the trail; there are active minefields throughout the mountainside. Photo: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Hochfilzen Located in Austria, this ski area is like going back in time. The town it's based out of has cobblestone streets and no automobiles, which makes skiing accidents even more frightening. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images

3/6 Pucón We can't decide if skiing on the side of an active volcano is badass or just stupid. Pucón features groomed trails and visible signs of past eruptions, like lava flows. Photo: SEBASTIAN ESCOBAR/AFP/Getty Images

4/6 Mount Olympus Perhaps the most legendary mountain of all time, skiing Mount Olympus is definitely brag-worthy. Not only is it a challenge to ski, but it's also the literal home of the gods. Photo by Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images



5/6 Ski Dubai There's something bizarre about seeing a mountain of snow in the middle of a desert. That's exactly what you'll get in Dubai, where you can go from 100-degree heat to snow. Photo: Getty Images

6/6 Mauna Kea Yes, the land of sun and surf is also a spot to ski. You can get a tan and frostbite on the same day. The slopes of Mauna Kea feature a gorgeous view of the ocean to boot. Photo: Kirk Aeder/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images