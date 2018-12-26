7 Odd Spa Treatments From Around The World

Photo: Ulet Ifansasti (Getty Images)

Spa treatments are supposed to be luxurious, relaxing affairs. Supposedly they rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul. Sometimes, avocado masks and mud baths just don’t cut it. It’s amazing what people will do in the name of beauty.

These spa techniques require travel and more than a little daring. They aren’t calming face scrubs or back massages. Instead, these spa treatments involve blood, wild animals, and beer. Lots of beer.

Any of these would make excellent birthday gifts. Here are the world’s 7 strangest spa treatments, and where you can find them.

1/7 Beer Bath Beer is delicious, but who knew it was good for you, too? In Prague and the Czech Republic, you can get a full-on beer bath that rejuvenates the skin. Just don't get too sad watching all that beer go down the drain when you're done. Photo: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images

2/7 Hay Bath Apparently, hay isn't just for horses. Hay baths are offered in Italy to help exfoliate your skin. Hay fever, indeed. Photo: Kuttigullstein bild (Getty Images)

3/7 Vampire Facial Technically not that kind of vampire, but this isn't much better. Visitors to Edmonton can get their blood drawn from their arm or leg and injected directly into their face. Photo: Cris Faga/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

4/7 Bull Conditioner If you're desperate for softer hair (and really, who isn't?), go to London for this unique treatment. They massage fresh bull semen into the scalp for softer curls...no bull. Photo by: Avalon/UIG (Getty Images)



5/7 Snail Face Massage If you're fighting wrinkles, head to Thailand for a slower treatment. Snail facials are said to release crow's feet and smooth the skin on your face because snail slime is magic. Photo: GUDAK / Barcroft Media (Getty Images)

6/7 Bird Poop Facial If a regular facial isn't cutting it anymore, just look to the skies. Or, more specifically, New York, where you can get a facial made with ground nightingale droppings. Photo: Claudio Beduschi/AGF/UIG (Getty Images)

7/7 Snake Massages Instead of running from terror from these slithering monsters, let them crawl all over your body in Israel. No, it's not a dare and yes, you need to pay money for this. Photo: Kadeh Ferreira / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media (Getty Images)