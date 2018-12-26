The World

7 Odd Spa Treatments From Around The World

by John Grimley
Photo: Ulet Ifansasti (Getty Images)

Spa treatments are supposed to be luxurious, relaxing affairs. Supposedly they rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul. Sometimes, avocado masks and mud baths just don’t cut it. It’s amazing what people will do in the name of beauty.

These spa techniques require travel and more than a little daring. They aren’t calming face scrubs or back massages. Instead, these spa treatments involve blood, wild animals, and beer. Lots of beer.

Any of these would make excellent birthday gifts. Here are the world’s 7 strangest spa treatments, and where you can find them.

Sips for the spa: The 10 Best-Selling Classic Cocktails Around The World

It’s not all about Christmas: 8 Unique Holidays From Around The World