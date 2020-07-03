Upgrade Your BBQ Game This Fourth Of July With These 14 Grilling Innovations

Fireworks displays, concerts, and parades are just a few of the activities that take place during Fourth of July celebrations each year, and these traditions have become part of the American experience. As we all know, celebrating Independence Day is definitely going to be a lot different this year due to the pandemic. Many events that date back years have unfortunately been canceled to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since you’ll be staying (very) close to home and likely keeping things exclusive (read: household members only), why not upgrade your BBQ game for the duration of the summer with some handy gadgets? These 14 must-have grilling innovations will give everyone FOMO of your backyard.

Get Your Grilling Done In Less Than 10 Minutes

No one really likes to wait around when the cooking takes a ridiculous amount of time, so it helps to go for fast-heating grills that won’t leave your food charred, like the Otto Lite Professional Steak Grill, which has two simultaneously controlled radiant infrared burners that reach 1500° F within three minutes. Grills like these create a delicious, crunchy sear that seals in juices and flavor. As a bonus, the gas-powered ceramic burners are fuel-efficient, prevent nasty flare-ups, and are independently adjustable to guarantee maximum control over the temperature you need to cook steak, meat, fish, and pizza.

Get the Otto Lite Grill for $699, or 22% off the original price of $899.

Don’t Cook On Dirty, Sticky Grills

When your food keeps falling between the grates or sticking to the surface, that’s bad for both your meal and your grill. A non-stick cooking mat like this one decreases grime (and therefore cleaning time) and unintentional food sacrifice to the fire gods (and therefore your reputation as Grill Master). The mat works with any kind of barbecue—Weber, Charbroil, Big Green Egg, smoker, charcoal, propane, gas, or electric—and it can be cut to any size or shape. It’s also reusable and dishwasher safe.

Get your own Reusable Heat Resistant Non-Stick BBQ Grilling Pads for $8.95, or 10% off the original price of $9.95.

Ditch All That Smoke At Your BBQ

Who says you need to have an outdoorsy Fourth of July party? If you don’t have space, you can totally make it an indoor event, thanks to the wonders of this smokeless grill. This grill has a convenient temperature dial that maintains consistent heat across the entire surface, giving you perfect cooking every time. It also features a heated grilling grate, so oil and fat drip away into a pan where they are cooled, leaving you with healthier meat.

Get the Granite Stone Diamond Electric Smokeless Grill for $59.99, or 20% off the original price of $74.99

Chuck The Old Grill Brush

If there’s one thing you absolutely have to do before your next cookout, it’s throw out that old BBQ brush you’ve been using for years now. There’s really no telling the number of bacteria and germs that have built up on it through the months, and it’s simply unwise to cook on an unsanitary grill. A safe grill brush cleaning system like the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaning Bundle is a better alternative, as it combines a bristle-free grill brush and grill-cleaning wipes, as well as a two-pack of reusable grill-cleaning cloths.

Get the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaning Bundle for $32.99, or 10% off the original price of $36.97.

Use Heat-Resistant BBQ Gloves

How do you keep your hands safe while getting the grill going? By wearing protective, heat-resistant BBQ gloves, of course. This pair from BBQ Essentials is crafted of three premium materials that provide comfort with maximum heat protection. It’s made of silicone which provides non-slip protection, ultra-high-strength Dayan aramid fiber for high heat, cut, acid, and alkali resistance, and polyester cotton for a soft, comfy inside lining. Grill burns should not be a part of your agenda this holiday.

Get Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves for $19.99, or 60% off the original price of $49.99.

Get Into Raclette Grilling

If you’re looking for a little twist on the traditional, then you should totally go for the raclette method and gather ’round this adorable appliance. With the Party Grill, you and your guests will cook a variety of dishes with the items available in front of them. It’s perfect for small gatherings, which is what everyone should be aiming for this Fourth of July.

Get the Party Grill Raclette Tabletop Grill for $69.99, or 30% off the original price of $99.99.

Take Your Cooking To The Next Level With A Grilling Thermometer

Thanks to hybrid wireless and Adaptive Display System (ADS) technology, you can now use both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to track the temperature of your grill from any distance. Innovative gadgets such as the GrillEye Pro Plus Hybrid Grilling & Smoking Thermometer help you track up to eight different temperatures on your BBQ simultaneously, using your iPhone or Android device. All you have to do is set your temperature preferences and go.

Get the GrillEye Grilling Thermometer for $99.99.

Use Super-Efficient Grilling Tools

Grilling is so much easier when you use really functional tools, like the Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill Tool, which has an 8” chef’s knife blade, a 7″ cut and patented flipper hook, and a bottle opener built into the blade, so you can open up a cold one with ease while getting the grill going.

Get the Myron Mixon 3-in-1 Pitmaster Grill Tool for $21.99, or 56% off the original price of $50

Go For A Grill With Different Cooking Levels

Sure it’s easy to be that person throwing food on the grill and flipping it until it’s cooked, but if you’re looking to get more out of your summer experience than just being on duty, then you should choose a grill that gives you four cooking levels and different temperature zones to cook in just minutes, and in any way you like. The Gold Chef Grill and Rotisserie is a good one for the job, with its high-temperature infrared burner that heats up to 1,500° F within two minutes.

Get the Gold Chef Grill and Rotisserie for $299, or 25% off the original price of $399

Use Your Grill As A Pizza Oven

A BBQ grill that also works as a pizza oven and a hot rock set is one versatile appliance that’ll take your summer celebrations to the next level. Modular ovens like the one from Firepod are also portable and easy to use. All you have to do is interchange the cooking sets for whatever meal you want to make, and you’re good to go.

Get the Firepod Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven for $359.99, or 10% off the original sale price of $400

Stay Healthy With An Oil-Free BBQ

If you’re counting macros and you don’t plan on making the Fourth of July one of your cheat days, you can still enjoy healthy, great-tasting meals, thanks to this grill you can use without needing oil or butter. The Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill from Electronic Avenue reduces cholesterol and fat content in foods while sealing in juices, keeping the flavor intact. It is also safe to use on both electric and gas stoves. Just add water to the drip pan to keep food moist and smoke-free.

Get the Smokeless Non-Stick Grill for $24.99, or 49% off the sale price of $49.95

Make Indoor Grilling Incredibly Easy

No one likes to see bits and pieces of food sticking to their indoor grill and having to scrape or scrub it off, and you can avoid all that trouble this holiday by getting a non-stick grill plate that eliminates the need for oil or butter and ensures superior food release.

Get the Gotham Steel Reversible Double Grill/Griddle for $19.99, or 50% off the original price of $39.99

Stop Rummaging Around For Grilling Tools

Grilling feels like a lot of work when you have to juggle utensils and you can’t seem to figure out where you dropped the fork or spatula. You can make your holiday BBQ go a lot more smoothly with a tool that merges these utensils all in one, like the Connect-it BBQ Tool Set which features a spatula and a fork with elegant design and high-quality stainless steel construction. With its magnetic handles, you can connect these two and use them for four different functions: individual, tong, server, or for storage.

Get the Connect-it BBQ Tool Set for $39.99, or 20% off the original price of $49.99

Let Go Of Those Clumsy Skewers

Skewers are an important part of the grilling process, and it’s best to go for unique skewer tips that let you slide your food on and off with ease, to avoid all sorts of meal catastrophes both on and off the BBQ. The Slide & Serve BBQ Skewers Bundle is an innovative set that’s perfect for grilling shrimp, beef, chicken, and vegetables. Each skewer is designed to ensure that your food won’t spin and allows it to cook more evenly.

Get the Slide & Serve BBQ Skewers for $36.99, or 21% off the original price of $46.98

