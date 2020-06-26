Mini Golf Got An Upgrade Just In Time To Save Your Summer

All the plans you made this year may have gone down the drain, but it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a chill summer with your friends, without blowing off safety guidelines (we see you out there). Have fun without becoming a health hazard with the help of this backyard game that combines golf and beer pong and may be the ultimate social distancing activity of 2020.

PutterBall is the perfect game for anyone, including those who claim they can’t stand golf, don’t know how to play it, or are terrible at beer pong. Each PutterBall set comes with a portable turf board, two mini-golf putters, two logo performance golf balls, and a bunch of turf hole covers — everything you need to start having a good time in no time. It’s fast and easy to set up, so just grab some cold beer, BYO snacks (less sharing is caring these days), and call a few friends.

What’s especially great about this Backyard Golf Game is that it doesn’t have to stay in your backyard. It’s super lightweight, so you can take it with you to the park or someone else’s backyard. No matter where you play, you’ll score endless hours of fun and a good excuse to enjoy some brews with your buds. Amazon buyers gave it 4.8 stars, and the peeps over at Golf Digest think it “looks pretty awesome.” We’re pretty sure you’ll agree.

PutterBall usually retails for $189.95, but right now it’s on sale for 10 percent off and we’ve got a coupon code for an extra 10 bucks off. Enter code PUTTER10 at checkout to drop the price down to $159.99.

