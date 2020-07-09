The Secret to Getting Unique Selection of Liquor Delivered to Your Door (With 30-Percent Discount)

In trying to deal with the chaos that is 2020, one of the trends that’s popped up is the rise of the at-home craft cocktail. And happy hour beer. And weekly wine and Zoom dates. It’s safe to say that most people have accepted adult beverages on a Tuesday afternoon as a part of their new normal.

So if you’re planning your next Houseparty drinking game, why not take advantage of a discount on booze? Get $50 worth of the finest wine, beer, and/or liquor delivered right to your doorstep for just $34.99, with a voucher for Saucey.

This on-demand alcohol delivery service partners with liquor stores across the country to give you a wide range of drink options with great quality to boot, sometimes getting to your door in just 30 minutes. All you have to do is redeem your digital voucher code on the Saucey website, and they’ll basically go on your beer run while you run from the couch to your pantry for more snacks. Speaking of snacks, in some markets, Saucey will deliver you not just alcohol but also something to munch on as well as mixers.

Anyone of legal drinking age can use the Saucey voucher. To enjoy the benefits of this mouthwatering offer, you’ll have to create a Saucey account and type in the 4-digit verification code that’ll be sent to you, then you’ll be good to go. Oh and if there’s no availability for on-demand delivery, you can get 2-day shipping to places like Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fresno, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orange County, Orlando, SF East Bay, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Silicon Valley, South Bay LA, Tampa, and DC.

Score this 30% discount by signing up here, and prepare your palate for a unique drinking experience.

1/4 Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants For more good news, click here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

2/4 Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram For more good news, click here. Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)



3/4 Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’ For more good news, click here. Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)

4/4 Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better For more good news, click here. Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.