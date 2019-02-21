7 Impressive Extracurricular Activities For Your College Application

Photo: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury (Getty Images)

Extracurricular activities are a critical component of your college application, and you need to impress colleges with your interests. Now that the time has come to begin thinking about the college admissions process, it’s important to consider what you’ll put on your application to stand out. When it comes to your participation experiences, you don’t want to leave a blank space!

Try to keep your participation limited to activities you actually enjoy and will keep pursuing – don’t just participate to have something on your application. An extracurricular activity can be almost anything that isn’t required for high school credit or paid employment. These activities play a vital role in developing your talents, interests, and passions. Remember to consider activities you pursue with your family or within your community as viable options to include.

Here are some examples of extracurricular activities that colleges actually want to see.

Financial planning: 5 Easy Ways For College Students To Save Money

1/7 Athletics Leadership skills are always implemented in an athlete’s mind. Playing a sport shows you strive to be the best you can be and can act as a role model to people around you. Participation in sports is a great way to showcase your teamwork and disciplinary skills while simultaneously displaying your commitment to physical fitness. Photo: YinYang (Getty Images)

2/7 Student Newspaper Being published in any form – whether it’s the student newspaper or your own personal blog – is an impressive accomplishment. Most college courses require writing as a fundamental skill, so being published demonstrates you’re not only capable of writing, but that it is one of your strengths. Mastering this critical skill looks great on your application because it shows that you are active outside of the classroom in an activity that will translate to academic success in your college courses. Photo: Geber86 (Getty Images)

3/7 Volunteer Work Any form of volunteer work or community service will help you to stand out on your college application. Participation in these activities shows your adaptability and professionalism. The best way to gain this much-sought-after experience is to consider the activities you already enjoy and turn them into service hours. For example, if you are a sports fanatic, coach your local team. Animal lover? Shelters are always in need of volunteers. Art lover? Volunteer at a local children’s center to help kids develop their artistic skills. There are so many easy options to apply whatever you love to help your local community – just think creatively. Photo: Ariel Skelley (Getty Images)

4/7 Student Government What better way to demonstrate your leadership skills than to hold a position in your student government? Colleges are always impressed by students who actively display their leadership skills. This is a great way to participate in school matters and show you are both capable and responsible enough to be a spokesperson for your fellow peers. Photo: Ariel Skelley (Getty Images)



5/7 Internships Landing an internship while you’re still in school shows that you are dedicated and mature enough to enter the workforce. Demonstrating these qualities shows college admissions staff that you take initiative, are capable of handling heavy course loads, and can meet deadlines. Photo: JohnnyGreig (Getty Images)

6/7 The Arts Starting a YouTube channel is a great way to display your creativity, which is a valuable asset when it comes to college applications. Students who are active in creative arts such as music, drama, and visual arts are often open-minded, eccentric, and think outside of the box. All of these qualities add to campus life, which is a bonus in the eyes of a college admissions officer. Photo: kali9 (Getty Images)

7/7 The Debate Team Students who are on the debate team are more likely to be engaged in the issues of today and are able to think critically on their feet. Much of the time they are also not afraid to speak out and be vocal on their opinions – all qualities that are sought after in prospective students. These kinds of students are also often outspoken in class and take the lead in thoughtful class discussions. Photo: Hill Street Studios (Getty Images)

Think globally, act locally: 10 Easy Ways College Students Can Go Green