Mandatory College
Extracurricular Activities

7 Impressive Extracurricular Activities For Your College Application

by Mayola Fernandes
Photo: Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury (Getty Images)

Extracurricular activities are a critical component of your college application, and you need to impress colleges with your interests. Now that the time has come to begin thinking about the college admissions process, it’s important to consider what you’ll put on your application to stand out. When it comes to your participation experiences, you don’t want to leave a blank space!

Try to keep your participation limited to activities you actually enjoy and will keep pursuing – don’t just participate to have something on your application. An extracurricular activity can be almost anything that isn’t required for high school credit or paid employment. These activities play a vital role in developing your talents, interests, and passions. Remember to consider activities you pursue with your family or within your community as viable options to include.

Here are some examples of extracurricular activities that colleges actually want to see.

Financial planning: 5 Easy Ways For College Students To Save Money

Think globally, act locally: 10 Easy Ways College Students Can Go Green

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.