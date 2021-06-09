‘Boobs and Beef’ Is the Only Instagram You Need to Follow, Your Body Is Going to Be So Hungry and Thirsty All at Once

Boobs and beef. They’re two of our favorite things. And one Instagrammer knows this about us, because she’s created an account dedicated to all things cleavage and meat. It’s called (cleverly) @boobsandbeef and features pics that alternate between breasts big enough to smother you and cow cuts mouthwatering enough to give you meat sweats.

“My fries are up here,” reads the mystery lady’s bio, which is packed full of puns and double entendres pertaining to the two main topics at hand.

Here are a few pics to make you hungry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

And a few to make you thirsty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @boobsandbeef

High art it’s not, but when it comes to amateur (food) porn, we are not picky.

Somehow this hottie only has 1,095 followers. Let’s change that, gentlemen. Certainly we can, um, get it up for her, whoever she is…

Cover Photo: @boobsandbeef

MORE NEWS: