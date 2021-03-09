Seth Rogen Launches His Life’s Work, Weed Brand Houseplant, And Its Website Immediately Crashes

Death and taxes. Seth Rogen and weed. In an age reminiscent of the days following prohibition, actor/director/writer/patron saint Rogen is perhaps the most iconic of Hollywood’s Mary Jane enthusiasts, figureheads, and suitors. This champion has spent that last decade regularly smoking weed in his movies and talking about it—normalizing cannabis for millennials and paving the way for Gen Z, one distinct chuckle at a time. In many ways, it frames and contributes to his life’s work. “If you know anything about me at all,” said Rogen,” I am going to assume it’s that I really love weed. ”

We made vinyls with a different mix of songs for each strain. pic.twitter.com/E38QFyZxDa — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021

That’s right, Rogen and his go-to creative partner Evan Goldberg recently launched their Canadian cannabis company, Houseplant, in the United States. The company’s website crashed shortly after Rogen shared the news with his Twitter followers. Of course it would.

Our website is back up! Please go to https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB for information about our weed and Housegoods. This is some of our Pancake Ice which is a 33% sativa and I smoke it allllll day. pic.twitter.com/lxysigKKjJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 2, 2021

In addition to promising his consumers strains “that have been hand-picked, and by that [he means] hand-smoked, by [him],” so nothing but the best, his company will sell the necessities: lighters, ashtrays, ceramics, and vinyl with a mix of different songs depending on the strain. Similar to the ones smoked in Pineapple Express, Houseplant is launching with three strains: Pink Moon, Diablo Ice, and Pancake Ice—which are all named after weather systems.

In a statement released by Rogen (via Forbes), he said his company has a “commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in today’s society…We understand our responsibility to help right those wrongs and are dedicated to creating a more diverse, equitable cannabis industry.”

If you’re over the age of twenty-something, you’re well aware of the stoner stigma surrounding the gateway drug that ruins lives. If there’s one person who has positively contributed to the deconstruction of that stereotype, it’s Mr. Rogen. Not only is the man a brand in and of himself (as an actor, writer, and director) but he produces some of the biggest shows on streaming such as The Boys. Like death and taxes, Rogen is consistent, especially when it comes to quality. That said, we’re about to get baked and do some shit.

Cover Photo: Seth Rogen/Twitter

