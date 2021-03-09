Living / Food & Drink / Life Hacks
TikTok Tortilla Hack Solves Your ‘What to Eat For Lunch’ Dilemma For Good

by Mandatory Editors

What’s for lunch? It’s the daily question we agonize over almost from the moment we finish breakfast. Pre-pandemic, we would wait for our stomach to decide, then head out to whatever fast-casual restaurant piqued our interest (or we’d just follow the crowd and go where all our coworkers were going). But now, we’re at home alone in quarantine, and if we want lunch, we’ll probably have to cook it ourselves.

Thanks to TikTok, the decision of what to eat come noon (or however long we can hold out) has gotten a little bit easier. And it’s all because of a brilliant little tortilla hack.

@alphafoodieFun inspo #tortilla #foodtiktok #foodhack #healthyfood

♬ original sound – Samira Kazan

The hack is simple: Starting in the center of the tortilla, cut a slit to one side (kind of like you were drawing Pac Man’s mouth). Then cover each of the four quarters of the tortilla with a different ingredient or condiment. Gather the cut side of the tortilla and fold in a counterclockwise direction until you have a neat, triangular creation. Heat in a preheated pan on both sides or use a panini press. You’ll have a crispy-on-the-outside, soft-and-warm-on-the-inside masterpiece. Each of the four layers has a distinct flavor, but all of the flavors are present in every bite. It’s like an edible present, to yourself!

The combinations for your low-maintenance, one-pan lunch are endless. You can go with sweeter ingredients, like peanut butter, banana, and chocolate, or get savory with chicken, cheese, spinach, and hummus. Many TikTokers love this versatile hack because they can use up all of the leftovers in their fridge to make a whole new flavor combination – no recipe necessary. People have made everything from pizza-themed wraps to Chipotle copycats.

Just thinking about a warm tortilla filled with melted cheese, meat, and sauce is making us hungry. We’ll be right back…

Cover Photo: TikTok

