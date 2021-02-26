Living / Food & Drink

Cocktail Drink Bombs Beg the Question ‘What Took You So Long?’

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Whether you want to admit it or not, you’re at least keenly aware of what a bath bomb is. Maybe you’ve never actually drawn a bath and thrown one in to watch it fizzle and melt into a fragrant, bubbly cacophony. But you’ve probably bought some for a significant other or at the very least noticed them at a store and wondered what the heck they are. Well, bath bombs are so 2020. 2021 is all about cocktail bombs.

While we’d definitely be on board with a bath bomb that turned your bath water into a boozy cocktail by dropping a cocktail bomb in, we’d rather not drink water that is filled with our dry skin and grime from the day. Luckily, a cocktail bomb has nothing to do with a bubble bath.

The innovator of the aforementioned cocktail bombs is a female-owned company called My Drink Bomb. In the simplest terms, they look like bath bombs, but instead of dropping them into your tub, you place them in a glass of seltzer, tonic, or soda water, and then add your favorite booze.

So, instead of mixing up all the ingredients to make a bloody Mary or margarita, you simply need sparkling water and booze, the cocktail bomb adds everything else in one round package. They come in 25 different flavors including caipirinha, coconut mojito, old fashioned, and one intriguing flavor called “Hangover Bomb.”

They come in packages of four, six, or 12 and each bomb makes one or two drinks. Just drop the bomb in, mix it up, and get your drink on. That’s the kind of easy-drinking we can get behind.

