10 Perfect Places To Visit Right Now Using Your COVID Vaccine Passport Stamp While the Crowds Are Down

No one knows exactly what the world will look like on the other side of Covid. But we’re pretty sure there’ll still be ice-cold beer and piña coladas when we get there (fingers crossed). Seriously though, it’s a brand new playing field when it comes to the rules of travel. A year of full-blown, pandemic-induced, buzz-killing has left reality as we knew it totally up in the air. But with spring fast approaching, we’re all looking to hit the reset button on life. What better way to do that than by beating the crowds to the punchbowl with a post-quarantine voyage?

It may sound scary to be a pioneer in pandemic tourism while Covid cases are still ebbing and flowing around the globe. We get it. But the proliferation of vaccines has given tourism-reliant countries (and bored couch potatoes) new hope. Here in America, we’re ramping up vaccine distribution with the goal of hitting a million shots a day. Smaller countries like Malta plan to be 70 percent inoculated by May. With this newfound level of confidence at play, dozens of nations are preparing for the Covid vaccine passport that will make crossing borders easier than accessing the peanut butter at the back of your cupboard (and safer than a night in Bangkok).

Although a digital passport is still a ways off (we’re predicting late summer for the beta version) the first giant leaps into reopening the world are happening right now. All you need is a (legit) piece of paper proving you’ve completed both rounds of vaccination, and you could be dancing with a gaggle of Estonian milkmaids this time tomorrow. You know you want to. Hey, no pressure, but here’s a list of ten faraway places that will welcome you with open arms as you boldly test the waters of a brave new world in travel. Good luck and don’t forget to send a postcard!

Cover Photo: andresr (Getty Images)

1/10 Hawaii Tourism makes up one fifth of Hawaii's economy, so it's no surprise this Pacific gem is the first state in the union with plans to roll out a vaccine passport welcome mat. With non-stop flights out of most major hubs in America, there's no reason not to hit Hawaii's (legendary) sweet surf and get lei'd as soon as possible.

2/10 Denmark Denmark is the birthplace of Legos, dynamite, handball, and the zipper. Not convinced? Did we mention the nude saunas are full of friendly people who will help you forget that you just spent a year of your life hiding from every single person on the planet?



3/10 The Czech Republic What could be cooler than sipping a super-cheap, ice-cold pilsner while viewing the world's oldest clocktower from inside a freaking castle? Prague is the ideal place to escape that pesky roommate who keeps cornering you by the fridge to ask about your day.

4/10 Romania Romania is more than just amazing Euro club beats and Olympic gymnasts. It's also home to circus acrobats and Dracula. Plus, there's a nudist beach on the Black Sea that's sure to hold many lasting memories.



5/10 Estonia Move over Romania, Estonia just showed up and is ready to party all night long. Once the Baltic jewel of the U.S.S.R, Estonia is now a democratic republic and home to a mysterious crater used by ancient cults that you could totally picnic at. Sweet.

6/10 Seychelles This smattering of islands off the coast of Tanzania is about as far-flung as it gets. A true paradise of clear blue waters rollicking upon sandy white beaches where no one will bat an eyelash as you drunkenly crawl along the surf like a special needs turtle.



7/10 Georgia When it comes to European countries, the gateway to Asia doesn't get the love it deserves. Sure, there's not a whole lot to do besides getting drunk on local wine and stuffing your face with cheesy bread (which you probably already do at home) but at least you'll be puking in someone else's rose bush for a change.

8/10 Iceland With otherworldly landscapes, natural hot springs, and friendly people who are more magical than a garden gnome on LSD, it's no wonder Iceland tops the bucket list for many travelers. Rumor has it Iceland will soon limit tourism, so hurry up and book your ticket today before wait times grow longer than the bathroom line at a water chugging contest.



9/10 Poland If you like festive town squares, soft-pretzels from a cart, and a culture that can't get enough old-fashioned churning (yes, churning), head to eastern Europe for a romp in Poland. Long the butt of every joke, this beautiful country looks exactly like Pennsylvania, only with fewer Appleby's to give you food poisoning.

10/10 Mexico While the rest of the world curled into a ball hoping Covid would leave them alone, Mexico kind of shrugged its shoulders and kept on cartwheeling. With amazing food, world-class beaches, and warm weather, hurry to Mexico for the perfect getaway. Hey, it worked for Ted Cruz.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.