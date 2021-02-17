Wendy’s Roasted Everyone on Twitter: Our 15 Favorite and Funniest Tweets

If you don’t pay close attention to the world of sarcastic, blisteringly-funny corporate Twitter accounts, we won’t fault you. In your busy life, you probably don’t have time to figure out which fast food restaurant’s official account is roasting who. We’ll let you in on a littler secret. Get on Twitter and follow the official Wendy’s account right now. Yes, we’re talking about the burger chain with the red-haired, Pippi Longstockings lookalike as its mascot. Whoever is running this Twitter account is so funny, they’d give your favorite comedian a run for his or her money.

Not only is the Wendy’s account funny all the time, last week it was on a complete tear in honor of National Roast Day. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite roasts from this iconic, beloved Twitter account. From Pringles, to The History Channel, and everyone in between, Wendy’s was up for the challenge.

Another tragic ending at Supercuts #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

What do you get when you combine a social media editor and an Aggie? Still a dumb Aggie. 😉 #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Kidz Bop has less annoying voices than this show. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

This is the worst thing to happen to cats since Cats(2019). — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Who put your head in a taffy puller? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

You can't be a lonely middle aged man in his basement if you have two hundred plastic toys of the things that make you remember when at least your parents loved you still mint in box. #NationalRoastDay pls make funko wendy — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

¿como se dice "you could use more herbs and spices on that bland chicken" en español? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

How's it feel knowing all your ratings come from nursing homes that lost the remote? #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

The Packers have as many Super Bowls in the last decade as you have necks. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Congrats on being the main personality trait of the most annoying peeople we all know #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Roasting a meme page is as useless as the person running a meme page #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Finally! A place for men to feel safe online. #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

You look like Whoville's first serial killer #NationalRoastDay — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

Woman Actually Named Karen Arrested For Refusing to Wear Mask: And the Crowd Goes Wild With Surprise!

