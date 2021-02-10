Mandatory Funniest Tweets About Aunt Jemima’s New (Terrible) Brand Name

People have strong opinions about syrup – and they aren’t afraid to share them. Twitter was all abuzz following the announcement that the Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix has been given a new (terrible) brand name: Pearl Milling Company.

Um, yeah. A bunch of marketing professionals got (over)paid to come up with that. And it’s the best they could do.

The new moniker comes from the Missouri mill that originally produced the pancake mix that became the Aunt Jemima brand in 1889. The name change was long overdue and necessary; even Quaker Oats, which owns the brand (which is in turn owned by Pepsi Co.), acknowledges that the former mascot was based on a “racial stereotype” – that of a 19th-century “mammy” who served white masters.

While Pearl Milling Company is something of an improvement on Aunt Jemima, it isn’t very catchy – and might even be downright confusing. It doesn’t conjure pancakes doused in syrup at all. But it is ripe for hot takes. Here are the funniest Twitter reactions to the new name.

Pearl Milling Company sound slavey as fuck too if we keeping it a buck. https://t.co/FYjxh2yK8k — America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 10, 2021

Pearl Milling Company sound like the plantation they had Aunt Jemima thick ass at! I’m not falling for the trap! — The 224 Podcast(@The224Podcast) February 10, 2021

What, was Cotton Gins LLC taken??? https://t.co/73MG9Wohbl — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) February 10, 2021

“Pearl Milling Company” sounds like the place George Washington bought his slave teeth from. What the hell? — Nathan is regular, in form, and authentic (@genericblues) February 10, 2021

They couldnt go with some shit like Morning Sunshine syrup or something like that? Pearl Milling Company? Like…..there’s a valuable resource and the laborious act of obtaining said resource in that name. THAT’S how you try to distance yourself from slavery? What the fuck — America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 10, 2021

whos really saying “yo we need to go to the store and get some pearl milling company syrup” — Morgan (@itsallmorgann) February 10, 2021

PEARL MILLING COMPANY SOUNDS LIKE THE NAME OF AN OBSCURE YET HIGHLY INFLUENTIAL LATE ’60s/EARLY ’70s BAND THAT PLAYED A HYBRID STYLE OF ROCK AND FUNK WITH A JAZZ INFLUENCE — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) February 10, 2021

Is this going to be like when old people still call the store Woolworths when Woolworths ain’t been there for about 40 years https://t.co/ClKe7fbk0a — Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) February 10, 2021

They had over a century to rebrand and “Pearl Milling Company” is what they went with — (@telushk) February 10, 2021

they really changed the name of Aunt Jemima syrup to Pearl Milling Company?! Like they really couldn’t think of a better name than that?! I’m sticking with Mrs. Butterworth’s from now on bc she thicc & rich, also doesn’t have a dumbass name. — Boss Hogg (@wutsgudbaby) February 10, 2021

Who approved this “can I get some pearl milling company with my pancakes” nonsense https://t.co/DAxlHkGKcG — Awais (@awa_iss) February 10, 2021

Pearl Milling Company? I could see ordering machine parts from them, but I don’t want them making me breakfast. — NC_Goose (@nc_goose) February 10, 2021

Pearl Milling Company Syrup??- My doesn’t that sound yummy, Huh? – the name Aunt Jemima made me hungry for Pancakes – Pearl Milling Company sounds like something owned by a James Bond Villain. — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) February 9, 2021

Now, if they stopped using food coloring and high fructose corn syrup and saying it’s syrup, I might actually buy some!! — Julia (@JuliaGulia5280) February 10, 2021

Aunt Jemima leaving the syrup game pic.twitter.com/5NunzRcJNk — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 10, 2021

This will now be known as “The Syrup Formerly Known as Aunt Jemima” https://t.co/K9k4fShK3b — Carson Beatty (@mrhalfrica) February 10, 2021

How painfully generic sounding — Roon Kolos Power to the Player (@RoonKolos) February 10, 2021

Me at the store: I’m looking for Aunt Jemima syrup! Clerk: sorry sir this is all we have. Me again: *leaves the store* pic.twitter.com/G3MIrc6vwB — Yo Midas (@YoMidas1) February 10, 2021

