Living / Sex and Relationships
sex

The Mandatory Valentine’s Day Weird Sex Menu For All the Things You’re Suddenly Willing to Do For the Person You Love

by Mandatory Editors

Sex changes when you’re coupled up. If you’re with someone you love and want to stay with, you have to make concessions. This is especially true when major holidays, like your anniversary or Valentine’s Day, come around (and you’re expected to make her come). Expectations are high on these sex-centric celebrations, so you better bring your A-game and set aside your inhibitions.

We’ll help you prepare for your big day in the boudoir with a list of anticipated sex acts that she definitely wants and in which you may or may not want to partake (but will do to please her, because you’re her man). This is the Mandatory Valentine’s Day Weird Sex Menu For All the Things You’re Suddenly Willing to Do For the Person You Love.

Cover Photo: Vincent Besnault (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.