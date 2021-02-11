Living / Food & Drink

The Mandatory Valentine Pairing Guide For the Whiskeys You Love and the Chocolate You Need

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Andrey Mitrofanov (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is a very complicated holiday. For those in love and in committed relationships, it’s a day of sweet treats, flowers, heart-shaped boxes, and watching romantic comedies. For those folks who happen to be single on V-Day, it can be a depressing reminder of their own loneliness. But it can also be a day to show their independence. Either way, all three groups of people will probably eat some chocolate during the day. And, if you’re anything like us, nothing pairs better with chocolate than whiskey.

Regardless of if you’re single or in a relationship, you should spend the day drinking whiskey and eating chocolate. But you wouldn’t want to just grab a handful of chocolates and a random bottle of booze, right? That might not end up well. That’s why we’re here to help you pair your favorite chocolates with the best possible whiskeys. Check them all out below and either drown your sorrows in chocolate and alcohol or celebrate your love.

Meanwhile in Utah: Vampire House for Sale With Creepy Wine Cellar Hangout, No Garlic Allowed

Plymouth Hoe: Popular English Tourist Destination Causes Confusion on Facebook, Disappointment Abounds

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.