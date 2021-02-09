Living / Food & Drink
Food Bouquets Say ‘I Love You’ in a Much More Tasteful Way (We Recommend the Lobster and Chicken Nuggets)

by Mandatory Editors

For the girlfriend who isn’t into flowers – or is on a low-carb diet – there’s a brand new gift option for this Valentine’s Day. It’s the Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet, and it’s coming to you from Hancock Gourmet Lobster Company via Goldbelly.

For $82.49, your sweetheart will receive four of the crustacean delicacies, harvested and shipped straight from the Pine Tree State. The lobster tails come with skewers, rubber bands, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap, and ribbon so you can assemble a romantic bouquet. It also has a tag that reads, “Tails are red, oceans are blue, Maine Lobster is sweet, and so are you.” Aw.

Of course, after you present your special someone with this unusual gift, she’ll probably want to dig in. If you’ve never cooked lobster before, don’t fret; instructions for preparing a V-Day feast are included.

If seafood isn’t your lady’s delight, that’s OK. So many foods could be made into a bouquet if you have some bamboo skewers and cellophane wrapping. To satiate her savory cravings, try chicken nuggets, burgers, hot dogs, salami, or ribs. For a sweet tooth, candy bars, doughnuts, or cupcakes can substitute for flowers. The world is your oyster! (Though we don’t recommend oyster bouquets.)

Start scheming now, fellas. Feb. 14 will be here before you know it, and you don’t want to be that sad guy picking up a bunch of carnations at a gas station at the last minute. Because that looks really fishy.

