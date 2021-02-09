The Valentine’s Day Gift Guide For the Gifts She Wants (As Opposed to the Gifts You Think She Wants)

It’s that time of year again: Valentine’s Day, also known as the most important gift-giving holiday in a couple’s relationship. And this year, the pressure is really on because most of the traditional Valentine’s Day “experiences,” like dinner at a fancy restaurant, a moonlit carriage ride for two through town, or any other romantic outing, are canceled thanks to coronavirus.

There are two kinds of Valentine’s Day gifts: those she wants and those you think she wants. We’re going to save your sorry ass and help you find the former – most of them on Amazon, no less. (We really couldn’t have made it easier on you.) Every gift on this list is guaranteed to impress without breaking the bank. All you have to do is click – but make sure you get fast shipping so your gift arrives in time. (V-Day is Sunday, Feb. 14, nubes.)

Shop away and don’t forget a heartfelt, handwritten card to go along with your gift. (And no, we won’t give you a script. You’re on your own for that one.)

Cover Photo: DjelicS (Getty Images)

1/10 Joie de Viv Necklace You can't go wrong with jewelry, and anything you choose from Joie de Viv will be oh-so-right (especially since everything is 50 percent off site-wide). This sustainable, fine jewelry maker offers a variety of sophisticated necklace styles featuring ethically sourced diamonds and 18-carat gold. No matter which necklace you pick, you'll wow your valentine. Buy it here.

2/10 Polaroid Originals Onestep 2 VF For the shutterbug girlfriend who adores all things vintage, this camera is the picture-perfect gift. It’s easy to use and has a self timer plus built-in flash. Say cheese! Buy it here.



3/10 Zoku Ice Cream Maker The sugar fiend in your life will thank you for this compact make-and-serve ice cream bowl. It comes in six colors and can create a variety of frozen treats in as little as 10 minutes. Post-coital snack, anyone? Buy it here.

4/10 Tealyra Matcha Kit If your girlfriend is kicking coffee to the curb, this ceremonial matcha tea set will keep her caffeinated. It includes premium Japanese matcha tea powder, a whisk and holder, scoop, sifter, bowl and bamboo tray. Buy it here.



5/10 Braun Watch A classy lady deserves a classy timepiece. This stainless steel round watch features quartz movement, analog display, and a steel-mesh band with buckle closure. Every time she looks at it, she'll think of you. Buy it here.

6/10 Jonathan Adler Women's Versailles Coasters It’s 5 o’clock somewhere and someday there will be people to “cheers” with. Until that day, she can admire these artsy porcelain coasters with 24K gold detailing. Maybe she'll even use them to enjoy a cocktail or two with you. Buy it here.



7/10 Jade Yoga - Harmony Yoga Mat Only the best for the hardcore yogini in your life. This yoga mat is made of natural rubber for superior cushioning and a strong grip. No matter how much she sweats during her practice, she won’t slip. (And you will reap the benefits of her newfound flexibility!) Buy it here.

8/10 YnM Weighted Blanket Give her the gift of warmth and heft in the form of a weighted blanket. It’ll help her fall asleep when you’re not there to snuggle up with. It comes in dozens of colors and designs to match her bedroom aesthetic. Buy it here.



9/10 Twelve AM Co., So Good Fluffy Slippers Your girlfriend is probably spending more time than usual at home these days (thanks, quarantine). Make sure her feet stay toasty with these soft faux fur slippers. Buy them here.

10/10 hOmeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock Of course she’d rather sleep in, but the sad fact is that she has to get up sometimes. Make it easier on her with this digital LED clock that brightens half an hour before the alarm goes off to simulate the sunrise. It also features several color options, FM Radio, and nature sounds. Buy it here.

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.