Bernie Sanders Meme Mittens Are (Finally) Coming, And Benefit Good Cause Other Than Our Need to Laugh Again

The Bernie Sanders mittens memed all around the world during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony will soon be available at an online store near you. Those brown hand warmers created from recycled sweaters have been picked up by a major retailer and will inspire a whole new line of the winter weather accessory.

Vermont Teddy Bear Company has swooped in valiantly to meet demand for the now infamous mittens after the Vermont teacher who made the ones modeled by Senator Sanders threw her hands up at the surprising demand for copycats.

“I can’t be more thrilled, because I personally can’t make 18,000 pairs of mittens,” Jen Ellis about the new partnership. “Everybody will get their mittens — everybody.”

Hayes McCarthy, vice president of product innovation, brand creative and consumer experience, vowed that “Jen is going to work hand-in-hand — mitten-in-hand — with each one of our designers” to ensure the mittens meet her homemade standards.

This mass-produced mitten collab won’t just warm your hands, but your heart, too. A portion of the proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

“We are so grateful to Vermont Teddy Bear, Jen, and of course to Bernie for being so Bernie,” said James Hathaway, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Sanders has already raised more than $1.8 million for charities through merchandise sales from the viral image of him looking unamused at the Jan. 20 political event.

Let this be a lesson, Mandatory readers: it literally pays to be yourself. And when you can, please use your fleeting social media fame for good.

Cover Photo: AFP (Getty Images)

