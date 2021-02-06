Ranked! Celebrate National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day (Which Lately Is Every Day) With Our 10 Favorite Flavors, Preferably All at Once

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, regardless of the time of day. If you ask us, there’s no wrong time for ice cream. Sure, it’s normally a dessert item eaten at night. But who says you can’t enjoy a bowl of mint chocolate chip for lunch? You’re an adult, right? You can do whatever you want. Heck, you can even eat cookies and cream or fireball ice cream for breakfast. Who needs eggs and bacon when you have ice cream? You’re not the only one who believes this. That’s because someone invented a holiday in order to enjoy this creamy, cold treat during the a.m. hours. Feb. 6 is Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.

Since we’re all about consuming chocolate, vanilla, or rocky road any time of day, we’re completely on board with eating ice cream for breakfast. That’s why we decided to rank our favorite classic ice cream flavors based on which ones are right for early morning snacking in place of waffles (or perhaps with waffles?).

1/10 10) Butter Pecan Butter pecan is one of the most popular ice cream flavors. We never really got that. Sure, pecans are fine and all. But this ice cream is barely on our shortlist for breakfast. Photo: leekris (Getty Images)

2/10 9) Strawberry Over the years, strawberry has taken a back seat to some of the other classic flavors. But, with strawberry flavored ice cream and chunks of real strawberry, it’s hard to argue to appeal of this fresh, vibrant ice cream for breakfast. Photo: Bryan Rodrguez / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/10 8) Cookie Dough Cookie dough ice cream came on strong in the '90s and never went away. This vanilla-based flavor with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough is one of the most popular ice creams for a reason. Photo: unpict (Getty Images)

4/10 7) Rocky Road Rocky road is a pretty complex flavor. It has a chocolate base and is full of nuts, marshmallows, and various other toppings. It’s one of the most adaptable flavors and is well-suited for breakfast. Photo: BaileysTable (Getty Images)



5/10 6) Chocolate Chocolate is as classic a flavor as there is. It’s exactly what it seems like. It’s slightly bitter, rich, and chocolatey. The perfect complement to the morning news. Photo: mphillips007 (Getty Images)

6/10 5) Mint Chocolate Chip Mint and chocolate complement each other perfectly. This mint-based ice cream is filled with chocolate chips. It’s great on its own or dolloped on top of your favorite breakfast waffles. Photo: Annabelle Breakey (Getty Images)



7/10 4) Vanilla Vanilla ice cream is so…vanilla. But that doesn’t stop it from being one of the most consistently perfect flavors. This is especially true with the French vanilla version. Photo: BRETT STEVENS (Getty Images)

8/10 3) Cookies and Cream Oreo cookies are almost perfect on their own. The only way to make them better is to crush them up and mix them into vanilla ice cream. We can definitely take a day off from oatmeal to eat this for breakfast instead. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)



9/10 2) Peanut Butter Cup We love peanut butter cups, and we love ice cream. Combining the two is a no-brainer. Chocolate, peanut butter, and magic. We’ll eat it morning, noon, and night. Photo: Brian T. Evans (Getty Images)

10/10 1) Coffee This one is a no-brainer. You’re already planning to drink coffee with your breakfast so why not subtly bitter, coffee ice cream. It’s almost not fair. Photo: margouillatphotos (Getty Images)

