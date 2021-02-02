Kraft Releases Valentine’s Day Pink Candy Mac ‘n Cheese, Looks Like the Pepto You’ll Need Afterwards

Even if you don’t have someone to dote on or prepare a fancy meal for, there’s no denying the appeal of Valentine’s Day. And no, we’re not talking about the mushy, lovey side of this February holiday. No, we’re talking about the sugary, chocolatey, candy side. It’s a holiday based on love but built of piles of chocolate and sweet treats. There are candy hearts, heart-shaped boxes of candy, candy peanut butter cups, and now, thanks to the mad scientists at Kraft, candy-flavored macaroni and cheese.

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. We wrote candy-flavored macaroni and cheese. This should come as no surprise to fans of Kraft’s boxed mac and cheese. Recently, the company made headlines for releasing a Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Breakfast, a version of the cheesy meal intended for morning consumption. How it’s different than the original, we’ll never know. Then, they dropped a gag-inducing pumpkin spice version this fall. Now, the obvious next step is candy-flavored mac and cheese.

This limited-edition Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese isn’t just a gimmicky name for a box of candy that looks like macaroni and cheese. No, it’s so much stranger than that. It starts as the original cheesy mac and cheese you know and love. But the box includes a packet of candy-flavored powder to turn the whole monstrosity pink and add a sweet, sugary flavor. Because that’s exactly what mac and cheese has been missing: cloyingly sweet sugar.

If our description somehow still makes you want to get your hands on this limited-edition box, don’t wait for it to appear at your local grocery store. From now until Feb. 8, you have to visit CandyKraftMacandCheese.com to enter to win a box. Only 1,000 people will be selected.

If you don’t win, we suggest adding some red food coloring and a dollop of sugar. It will likely ruin your mac and cheese just as well.

Photo: Kraft

