Living / Life Hacks

Get in Shape The VP Way: The Mandatory First Madame Vice President Kamala Harris (and Her Husband) Guide to Staying Healthy

by Christopher Osburn

It’s been a new year for more than a month now. If you haven’t given up your New Year’s resolution yet (or if you haven’t started one), don’t. If your goal was to drink less alcohol, go ahead. If you wanted to temper your grilled cheese addiction with a few leafy salads thrown in sparingly, we’re all for it. If you want to get in shape, you can do that too.

Sure, COVID still raging through the country makes going to the gym unlikely for many people. But, this doesn’t mean that you can’t work out at home. Just take some advice from Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. They find inventive, clever ways to work out that work around their busy schedules. Emhoff recently spoke to Delish about the various ways he and his wife stay fit and healthy. The best part? Some of them cost little to no money. Check them all out below and keep that New Year’s resolution alive for at least one more week.

Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Woke Woman Creates Genderless Deck of Cards: But Who Trumps Who?

Meanwhile in Canada: A Chinese Restaurant Is Being Celebrated For Its Incredibly Blunt Menu (Have a Look For Yourself)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.