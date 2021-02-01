‘Butt Crack’ Leggings Are Latest Sexy TikTok Fashion Trend, Here Are Our 10 Favorite Videos

Ever since Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” dropped in 1992, there’s been widespread worship of junk in the trunk. But the butt crack in particular hasn’t gotten much attention…until now. One pair of leggings, plus a social media platform, is blowing booties up (and out of proportion).

They’re called Seasum Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants. They’re slimming, have tummy control, and boast butt-boosting effects thanks to their textured weave. Oh, and they have a seam straight down the middle of the ass, which has earned them the nickname “Butt Crack Leggings.” And they can be yours (or rather, your girlfriend’s) for as low as $21.99 on Amazon.

Unsure if they do everything they claim to? Just head on over to TikTok, where plenty of ladies are posting their reviews — or just sexy videos of themselves catwalking and twerking in them. We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an entire genre of porn born out of this fashion trend. In honor of these life-altering leggings, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite Butt Crack Legging videos.

Cover Photo: Seasum

