French Bulldog Turned Sushi Chef Puts All Our Pups to Shame

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but you can teach some canines to do cool things, no matter what their age. Tricks are one of the major advantages of having a dog versus, say, a cat or a pet lizard. Dogs love to learn how to do stuff (as long as they’re rewarded) and once they’ve mastered a skill, they’re so darn cute doing it.

But this French bulldog is about to put your pup to shame. That’s because he’s learned how to be a sushi chef. Well, sort of. His name is Stitch and he lives in Budapest, Hungary. In a recent video, the wise pooch demonstrates how to make sushi.

In the 30-second video, Stitch does everything from preparing the rice to slicing an avocado and salmon to loading up a sheet of seaweed with all the fixings and rolling the perfect roll. He then unsheathes a very intimidating knife (or is it a sword?) and expertly dices the roll into bite-sized delicacies. At the end of the video, he enjoys one of his homemade, tasty treats.

We know Stitch didn’t do all this himself, but it sure is funny to pretend he did. If only there were a dog we could train to make sushi, we’d adopt it immediately and never eat anything else ever again. Pass the wasabi, pup!

Cover Photo: New York Post

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.