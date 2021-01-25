Living / Food & Drink

Impeachment Vodka Is a Refreshing Blend of the New Biden World and Post-Trump Justice

by Christopher Osburn

The last four years were so filled with turmoil, anxiety, and fear that it’s enough to drive anyone to drink. Even though the last president is now officially out of office, he’s still facing an impeachment trial that’s still yet to be scheduled. If you didn’t know it already (we don’t know how that could be possible), this is actually the second time Donald Trump has been impeached. This unprecedented historical event has led to many jokes, memes, and now a vodka.

AMASS, the botanical-centric vodka and gin-makers recently launched a new, limited-edition vodka aptly named Impeachment. But it’s not simply a gimmicky name based on the recent world news story. It’s actually also a play on words because the spirit’s base is juicy, sweet peaches. On top of that, this special vodka is flavored with rose, ginger, and red currant. It’s designed to be enjoyed neat, with ice, or in your favorite cocktail while you watch the impeachment trial on TV.

If you want to get your hands on a bottle to enjoy while you watch history in action, you’d better do it quickly. The Los Angeles-based distillery only made 2,021 bottles. But, if you don’t get one, the brand also makes a dry gin and non-alcoholic spirit called Riverine that you can drink when you’ve poured way too much alcohol while watching the stressful actions playing on your television screen.

Photo: AMASS

