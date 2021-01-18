Ranked! The Most Tempting Tech of CES 2021

Ah, CES. The annual tech conference introduces us to innovations we never thought we needed but soon won’t be able to live without. From security cams and smart toilets to sex toys and gaming stations, the variety of ways technology improves our everyday existence never fails to amaze us.

In honor of the inventors who imagine gadgets that help us do anything and everything better, more efficiently, and in an aesthetically-pleasing fashion, we’ve rounded up the most tempting tech of 2021. While much of these creations won’t come to market for a while, a select few are available now for purchase. Check ’em out!

Cover Photo: Razer

1/10 MaskFone Let’s face it: masks have been a part of our daily lives for almost a year now, and they’re not going away for the foreseeable future. It’s about time the tech world intervened to help us step up our personal protective equipment game. Not only is this mask more comfortable than whatever you’ve been wearing, but it also comes with a built-in microphone and earbuds, so you can take calls or chill out to your favorite tunes without ever exposing yourself (or anyone else) to those dangerous respiratory droplets. At under $50, it’s a steal, too. Learn more here. Photo: MaskFone

2/10 Atari Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet Get the vintage look of an old-school arcade game with today’s modern gaming technology. This cabinet has a retro aesthetic that’ll make your gamer buddies jealous plus it comes with 12 games (Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Akka Arrh, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe, and Space Duel) to keep you entertained. Learn more here. Photo: Arcade1Up



3/10 Razer Project Brooklyn This ergonomic gaming chair ensures hours of comfortable gameplay without taking up all the space in your bedroom. It includes a 60” full surround OLED display for total immersion and allows you to easily switch between PC and console gaming. You may never leave the house again. Learn more here. Photo: Razer

4/10 Mode For the cannabis enthusiast, this device tracks usage and helps you control your dose down to the milligram. An app recommends products and dosages tailored to you while a gentle vibration guides your inhales and exhales. Learn more here. Photo: Mode



5/10 myQ Pet Portal Everyone and their mother adopted a pup during quarantine. As life returns to normal, however, you’re going to find taking care of your new best friend more taxing. That’s why you need this door outfitted with a smart panel so Fido can let himself in and out at will. No more accidents. Learn more here. Photo: myQPetPortal

6/10 Moorebot Scout Even the best security cameras have blind spots. Not so with this innovative, mobile cam that features object recognition, voice control via Amazon Alexa, and monocular SLAM (Simutaneous Localization and Mapping). It’s waterproof, charges automatically, and can keep an eye on even the peskiest of pets. Learn more here. Photo: Moorebot



7/10 Cove You had us at “stress canceling technology.” This unassuming little device reduces anxiety through vibrations delivered behind your ears. No drugs, therapy, or yoga necessary. Sign us up! Learn more here. Photo: Cove

8/10 Satisfyer Love Triangle Sex toy tech is one of the more titillating parts of CES. This year, everyone’s talking about this award-winning, app-connected, air-pulse vibrator that allows you to customize the pulse patterns. You can even get her off to the beat of her favorite song. Best of all? It’s under $50. Get it now on Amazon. Photo: Amazon



9/10 Cuzen Matcha Machine Move over, espresso. This is the morning wakeup machine to beat. It grinds matcha tea leaves into a fine powder, then whisks it into water, producing a fresh, high-quality energy boost without the crash of coffee. Get it on Amazon now for $369. Photo: Amazon

10/10 Innate Intelligent Toilet Everybody poops. Why not do so in style? This Koehler intelligent toilet doesn’t have any smart features (hence the name) but it does boast a heated seat, personal bidet, automatic opening and closing, and a remote. It’s supposedly super easy to install, too. That said, it’ll set you back $3,100 and isn’t available until summer. Learn more here. Photo: Kohler

