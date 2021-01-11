Pizza Hut Now Serving Stuffed Crust Only in a Box, Out-Pizzas Themselves Completely

Pizza Hut has really outdone itself…and not in a good way. In fact, if it continues along its current trajectory, the pizza chain is going to make itself obsolete. Why? Because it’s doing away with pizza.

In a shocking announcement, the company recently introduced stuffed crust pizza – without the pizza. So, basically, a ring of crust stuffed with cheese and delivered to you, hot and fresh, in a box. It’s called (uncleverly) “Nothing But Stuffed Crust.”

You didn’t think you could OutCrust The Hut, did you? Introducing #NothingButStuffedCrust. Limited availability while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/whUqeDDs0q — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) January 5, 2021

We’re unclear where the idea for this new twist on pizza came from. We can’t remember the last time we dug into a gooey, savory pie and thought, “You know what would make this better? No sauce, zero toppings, and a lot more crust.” Nope. In fact, we’d bet there’s not one single pizza lover who wants just crust. (And if that person exists, they’re the type who cleans up after the party rather than parties himself, you know what we mean?)

Eating crust is what you do when there’s no pizza left. It’s not something you order and eagerly await while playing video games with your buddies.

But try telling that to the so-called marketing geniuses at Pizza Hut, who offered Nothing But Stuffed Crust for three days to a limited number of customers in Dallas and Los Angeles last week, reportedly in response to Papa John’s debuting its own stuffed crust pizza a few weeks ago.

“Many have tried to recreate it, but there’s still only ONE original stuffed crust pizza,” Pizza Hut said in a statement.

The sole selling point of this pizza abomination? It was free for the first 50 customers who spent $10 at participating locations.

If you’re going to throw a ring of stuffed crust in with our regular order as part of an ad campaign, OK, fine, we’ll take it. We might even eat it. But this pizza trend better not stick around.

Cover Photo: Pizza Hut

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.