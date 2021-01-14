Nostalgia Alert: Your Favorite Childhood Frozen Dessert Is Back After Almost 30 Years

If you were a child in the ’80s or early ’90s, you likely have vivid memories of a fancy ice cream dessert known lovingly as Viennetta. This layered, ribbon-like ice cream cake was made with vanilla ice cream and chocolate. Cut into slices and served with a tall glass of milk, it was a treat to be enjoyed as often as possible. And then one day in the ’90s, it disappeared. While it was still available in a few random countries, this novelty, nostalgic dessert wasn’t available in the U.S. for almost 30 years…until now.

Viennetta is back, baby. All of you millennials, zoomers, and whatever other generations that exist in 2021 can now finally taste the magic that we old-timers enjoyed decades ago. That’s because Good Humor just announced that Viennetta is returning to the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.

In a press release, parent company Unilever said, “Fans have clamored for Viennetta’s return for almost 30 years, and in 2021, Good Humor grants their wish.”

While we definitely don’t want to look a proverbial gift horse in the mouth, so far they’re only going to release the classic Vanilla Viennetta. The reintroduction of this combination of wavy vanilla and crispy chocolate layers is the perfect start to 2021. No idea if they’ll drop any other flavors, but during an ongoing pandemic, we’ll take any good news.

Photo: Good Humor

