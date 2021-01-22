Ranked! The 12 Tastiest Super Bowl Snacks

It’s an understatement to say that this NFL season was different from most. It was dominated by a lack of fans in most stadiums and the ever-looming potential of a COVID outbreak. It was a strange, exciting season, but now the NFL playoffs are finally here. While we don’t know who is going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 7, but we do know that while we watch the “big game” we’re going to be enjoying tasty, gooey, fried, and crunchy snacks.

From chicken wings to brownies and everything in between, the Super Bowl is the best night of the year for snacks (and commercials). Check our rankings of the best 12 Super Bowl snacks below.

1/12 12. Pulled Pork Like chili, pulled pork is a winner because it can be cooked all day in a crockpot. Pile it up on a crusty roll with extra barbecue sauce and coleslaw and you’re going to be named MVP of the afternoon. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)

2/12 11. Subs Though we prefer hot foods while we watch football, it’s hard to beat a sub made with a fresh roll and filled with our favorite meats, cheeses, some veggies, and condiments. Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)



3/12 10. Potato Skins What’s not to love? Crispy, fried or baked potato skins covered in cheese, bacon, and maybe (if you’re feeling squirrelly) a dollop of sour cream. Photo: rudisill (Getty Images)

4/12 9. Brownies Dessert is definitely an important football day component. And there’s no more classic dessert than the gooey, chocolatey brownie. Photo: Jack Andersen (Getty Images)



5/12 8. Nachos Well-made nachos have everything a football fan could want. They’re crunchy and they’re covered in meat, cheese, salsa, sour cream, and anything else you like. Photo: Geoff Peters - photosvancouver.com (Getty Images)

6/12 7. Pigs in a Blanket We love hot dogs, but they’re more of a summer food. During the football season, we’ll settle for pigs in a blanket. Wrapped in dough and baked, these bite-sized treats pair perfectly with ketchup, mustard, and the NFL. Photo: EzumeImages (Getty Images)



7/12 6. Guacamole Well-made guacamole can easily be the MVP of your party. Fresh, salty, simple and the perfect dip for your favorite crunchy corn chips. Photo: Ray Kachatorian (Getty Images)

8/12 5. Pizza If your party has no other food, it better have a sheet pizza. Cheesy, saucy, and covered in spicy, crisp pepperoni is how we prefer it. Photo: Mitch Diamond (Getty Images)



9/12 4. Spinach Artichoke Dip If you don’t like spinach, artichokes, or if you’re lactose intolerant, you’re out of luck. Paired with corn chips or pita chips and this is one of the all-time greatest snacks. Photo: grandriver (Getty Images)

11/12 2. Chili Chili might be the easiest and potentially most beloved football food. Make it early and throw it in a crockpot. Leave it cranking all day long and you’re in for something special at halftime. Photo: Brian Hagiwara (Getty Images)

12/12 1. Chicken Wings Crispy, saucy, and spicy. It’s hard to beat what many would consider to be the perfect handheld snack. The best part? You don’t even need to avert your gaze from the TV to eat them. Photo: Banu Patel / EyeEm (Getty Images)

