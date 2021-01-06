Tropicana Shamed For Suggesting Parents Make Secret Mimosas, And How Would You Suggest We Get Through the Day?

Every now and then, Mommy and Daddy need a drink. Their kids may not know exactly what’s in that drink, but they get the concept: we all need a little time-out on occasion. So you can’t blame orange juice brand Tropicana for crafting ads aimed at their target market – stressed-out parents – and encouraging them to use their product to whip up mimosas on the down-low.

“Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter,” stated the (now-removed) ad, which featured clips of secret fridges filled with orange, OJ, and Champagne stashed in a closet, the bathroom, and the garage.

@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb — Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020

You gotta admit, #TakeAMimoment is a pretty good pun. But teetotalers of the internet lost their shit over the implication that Mom and Dad should drink on the sly.

“The @Tropicana #TakeAMimoment campaign: Women lying to their families, sneaking off to consume alcohol hidden in secret compartments. Slamming a mimosa in the laundry room isn’t cute and it’s not ‘treating yourself.’ That’s 1950s ‘mother’s little helper’ bulls—,” one Twitter user said.

The company apparently received enough backlash, much of it from sobriety groups, that the entire campaign – which was going to include celebs like Molly Sims, Gabrielle Union and Jerry O’Connell – was shelved. The company also released a ridiculously long apology.

And yet, most of the remaining tweets on the internet indicate that parents are more than willing to take Tropicana up on its imbibe-able stress-relieving technique.

As a responsible parent and drinker I love this campaign. — Woodtronic (@woodtronic) December 18, 2020

I mean who doesn’t drink when doing laundry and taking baths? — Nonessential Worker (@noemi_figs) December 19, 2020

Love the ad! No apologies needed for anyone. If people can’t handle own drinking and are easily offended, then they should keep their asses offline. — iamrobronquillo (@iamrobronquillo) December 19, 2020

There was nothing wrong with this add at all, just nothing but a bunch of cry baby parents out there! — Courtney McKay (@Priceless1983) December 18, 2020

In other words: you do you, Tropicana. And if you happen to be a parent who needs a little pick-me-up to get going in the morning, by all means, cheers! Just don’t let your kids steal a sip.

Cover Photo: Twitter

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.