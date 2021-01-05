Living / Culture / Entertainment / Food & Drink / Music
Lorde Revives Onion Ring-Rating Instagram Account (Music to Our Ears)

by Mandatory Editors

Whether or not you like Lorde’s music is a matter of taste. But whether or not you like onion rings is not up for discussion. Of course you love onion rings. Everyone loves onion rings! But those little fried halos of aromatics can vary widely from establishment to establishment. That’s why the world needs onion ring-rating accounts like @onionringsworldwide – run by none other than the aforementioned New Zealand artist.

Lorde owned up to managing the account back in 2017 during an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Rumors were already afoot that she was the woman behind the account given that it only followed a few people, her included. So Fallon asked if she’d enjoyed any onion rings at her favorite diner. Then the singer came clean.

“I sort of naively didn’t realize that it would be a thing, that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places … I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a popstar would do to look relatable, which I wasn’t! It was a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, ‘This is a good pastime,'” she said.

But then she shut down the account, implying a fear that it would become synonymous with – and perhaps even sully – her brand. “I just felt like now everyone knows about it and it would be something I was doing to curry favor, and I’m like, people are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour, and it’s going to be a whole thing,” she said. “It was fun for like five seconds.”

Well, it appears the account was resurrected. Just before Christmas, a new post appeared, featuring a close-up of onion rings and the caption: “Don’t call it a crumb back.” (Clever, very clever.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @onionringsworldwide

Since then, three more pics and reviews have been posted, one including a rather revealing caption: “I’ve got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

Amen to that. And so, the good Lorde presses on in her greasy quest, spreading the gospel of onion rings and ensuring that her 36.3K followers everywhere can live vicariously through her junk food habits. If only Instagram were scratch-n-sniff…

