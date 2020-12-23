Viral Tweet About KFC’s Logo Ensures You’ll Never See the Colonel the Same Way Again

What do you see when you look at the KFC logo? A smiling Colonel Sanders, of course. But do you notice anything else about the fried chicken mogul? A bow tie, perhaps? What about a body? Well, if you caught this viral tweet recently, now you’re seeing something else entirely.

My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him. pic.twitter.com/qVad6t93SA — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) December 16, 2020

“My wife just confessed that for her entire childhood she thought Colonel Sanders’ bow tie was his whole body and now I can’t stop seeing a tiny stick body every time I look at him,” Freddie Campion tweeted alongside two images of the iconic fast-food businessman.

Now that he’s introduced this new perspective, there’s no way we can go back to our previous interpretation. Colonel Sanders will forever have chicken legs.

And that’s not the only logo we’re now calling into question. Twitter was eager to share others that could be interpreted any number of ways.

She’s a genius. Can you ask her to interpret the Starbucks lady. Does she have legs with little crab feet that she’s trying to lift above her head? I don’t get what’s going on here. pic.twitter.com/da5DiBgOYN — KatDalziel (@KatDalziel) December 16, 2020

Just wait until you realize that Cap’t Crunch’s eyebrows are on his hat. pic.twitter.com/t8sadBPVW9 — Jon (@HomerpaloozaJon) December 16, 2020

Yuup… now the rest of us see it too! How about the mom in the Wendy’s logo… gotcha! pic.twitter.com/sy1o0yKelY — Dave Nikirk (@NikirkDave) December 16, 2020

And Jack in the B-fish. pic.twitter.com/j1aURrXWtR — Doug Wicks (@magictwicks) December 16, 2020

Well I thought the arbys logo was a fish jumping out of water until I was like 17 pic.twitter.com/hpfqXd4Lk2 — Julie (@jsmith7301) December 16, 2020

Is this manipulative marketing? Or inadvertent optical illusions? Either way, one thing’s for sure: we may never see the KFC logo the same way again, but the euphoria we feel when we stuff our faces in a bucket of extra crispy will never change.

Cover Photo: KFC

