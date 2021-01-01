Study on Aging Says Wine and Cheese Together May Be Good For Cognitive Health, If True We’re the Healthiest People Alive

New studies seem to come out every day and they always refute claims made by earlier studies. One study says red wine is good for your heart. The next says it isn’t. One study says chocolate is the key to happiness. The next says too much can lead to obesity. That’s why it’s always best to take the findings of a new food or drink study with a grain of proverbial salt. But we still get a little excited when a study is released that says our favorite food and drinks are good for us. We can live in denial that this study will actually stand up to scrutiny.

Such is the case with the new study out of Iowa State University. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, the study was centered around determining how a diet can affect long term cognitive trajectories. They analyzed data from 1,787 British adults from 46 to 77 that was made available by the UK Biobank, a collection of genetic and health information.

Specifically, they studied those participants who took cognitive assessments and answered questions related to their diet. We won’t get into all of the details about what they found because, honestly, we’re only interested in one bit of information. They found that eating cheese, lamb, and drinking alcohol were beneficial to cognitive health. Salt was a bit of a problem, but when consumed in reasonable amounts, it’s not such a big deal.

In fact, of those foods and drinks, the researchers determined that cheese was the best food-related to the prevention of cognitive problems later in life. So, if you’re a fan of cheddar, swiss, gouda, or even brie, you’re in luck. Melt it in grilled cheese sandwiches, eat it with crackers, and chow it by the handful. Your brain will thank you. At least until the next study says otherwise.

Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.