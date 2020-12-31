Naked Bakers Tempt More Than Our Tummies With Tasty Trending Videos

Here’s a trend whose time has, um, come. (As will you if you dive into it.) There’s a community out there on the interwebs that likes to bake. In the buff. For your viewing pleasure.

Hundreds of videos are popping up on YouTube, OnlyFans, and a site (in)appropriately called Naked Bakers of nude women whipping up tasty treats. From strawberry shortcake to peanut butter cup cheesecake to THC chocolate bars, they’re satisfying the sweet tooths of the world who take the term “food porn” literally. (Don’t worry, savory savants; there are dishes for you, too.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition to pre-recorded videos that take viewers step-by-step through a recipe, Naked Bakers also hosts a weekly live-streaming event that features a group of models testing out a new dish – and getting down and dirty, or at least a little bit flirty – while they do so. Deep-throating ingredients, boob play, human pyramids – it’s all par for the course.

Naked Bakers began out of necessity. Its founder, a 32-year-old television industry veteran who only goes by NB, started the brand in 2017 after a layoff. She began by filming herself cooking naked on her iPhone.

“I always had a dream of having my own cookery show, and I’ve always been passionate about cooking,” NB told Mel magazine. “For me, adding nudity to cooking just seemed normal. And honestly, you know, sex sells. I like cooking, and I like being naked. Plus, there was no other naked cooking show out there. I thought, ‘If I don’t start this now, I’m going to look back and wonder what could have been.’”

Well, her instincts were spot on, because now Naked Bakers boasts over half a million YouTube followers and 1,800 Patreon subscribers, who pay $10 – $50 a month. That’s a lotta dough.

While straight men are the majority of the viewers, and they flock to Naked Bakers more for boobs than cookie bars, NB is serious about the eats on her site. Every recipe is tested and can be safely prepared in your birthday suit at home (should you so desire).

As they say: if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

Cover Photo: YouTube

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.