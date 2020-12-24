Living / Food & Drink

Shot Glass Roulette Wheel Makes For an Exhilarating Drinking Game During Solo Covid Christmas

by Christopher Osburn

We’re all in need of a little extra cheer this holiday season. We really need a little extra “cheers” this season, too. And by that we mean booze. Beer, wine, whiskey, rum, vodka, tequila — we plan to enjoy all of them from now until New Year’s Eve. We’ll sip on cocktails, drink them neat, but the best way to end this awful year is to drink our favorite spirits in shots. Lots of shots. What we need a roulette wheel of shots.

This is where Shot Glass Roulette from the brand Game Night comes in. An alcohol-fueled take on the classic casino game, Shot Glass Roulette is a game of chance. The chance being that you’ll soon be downing a shot of liquor.

It consists of a spinning roulette wheel with 16 numbered spots (and 16 shot glasses) and two metal balls. Simply fill the shot glasses with your favorite spirits and put them in the spots on the wheel. The simplest way to play consists of simply taking turns spinning the wheel and drinking the shot the ball lands on.

You can make the whole thing more fun by making each game a theme. Put Everclear in eight spots and water in eight spots. Now that’s a game. Or mix up spirits. Another option is half apple juice and half whiskey. The possibilities are as endless as your sick mind can come up with. Just make sure to be responsible with your drinking. Take your time. Shot Glass Roulette is a marathon, not a sprint. That’s what power hours are for.

Photo: Game Night

