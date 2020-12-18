Rad Electric Bikes Make the Perfect Gift to Yourself This Holiday, An Affordable Thrill Ride Alternative During Uncertain Times

The holidays are supposed to be more about the giving than the getting, but let’s be honest: the getting is where it’s at. And since no one knows you as well as you do, you are uniquely qualified to pick out presents for yourself.

When you were a kid, all you wanted to see under the Christmas tree was a brand-new bike. Now you’re all grown up and not much has changed. Given what a shitshow 2020 has been (and an often underwhelming one at that), you’re probably just as much in need of a thrill ride as we are. The only problem? Your budget is tight. (Thanks, government, for not coming through on that second stimulus check.)

Well, we have a way for you to get your endorphins pumping without breaking the bank. They’re called Rad Electric Bikes and they’re top-notch for both transportation and leisure riding. The RadMission1 Electric Metro Bike is the company’s most accessible model, and today we’re breaking down its selling points. (As if you need convincing; this bike is a love-at-first-sight experience.) Prepare to meet the two-wheeler of your childhood dreams.

1/8 Sleek, Stylish, Intuitive Design This bike isn’t just a looker. It’s also lightweight (under 50 pounds) and features narrow tires with double aluminum rims, an integrated brake light, LED control panel, and twist grip throttle. Photo: Rad Power Bikes

2/8 High-Powered This bike goes up to 45 miles per charge and boasts a 500W high-torque motor and a 48V, 10.5 Ah lithium-ion battery. It also has a 275-pound payload capacity. And, hell yes, it does hills. Photo: Rad Power Bikes



3/8 Affordable At a starting price of $1,099, the Rad bike is way cheaper than a car – and doesn’t require pricey insurance, constant gas tank fill-ups, or exorbitant maintenance. Photo: Rad Power Bikes

4/8 Accessories Galore Pimp out your bike with add-ons like a kickstand, front-mounted basket for groceries, rear rack, a pet basket carrier, a center console, and a cargo bag, among many other options. Photo: Rad Power Bikes



5/8 Sustainable and Environment-Friendly You’re being kind to the Earth by riding a bike. You’re not putting carbon emissions out into the world and polluting the air. Photo: Rad Power Bikes

6/8 Fun as Hell Your inner man-child is going to get a kick out of this bike. Zip around town doing errands, go on a scenic ride, or get to work frustration-free on your two-wheeler. Photo: Rad Power Bikes



7/8 Like a Motorcycle All the speed and excitement of a crotch rocket but without the noise and danger factor. Photo: Rad Power Bikes

8/8 Award-Winning Rad Electric Bikes were deemed the winner of the Best Affordable Electric Bike of 2020 award by ElectricBikeReview.com and they were named the Best Electric Bikes across seven categories, the most any bike electric company has won. "It offers amazing features for the money... This is a game changer type of product that I believe will bring ebikes to many more people who could otherwise not afford or would simply skip out due to concerns about reliability,” the reviewer said. That's an endorsement if we ever heard one. So what are you waiting for? Santa's not going to get it for you! Photo: Rad Power Bikes

