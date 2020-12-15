Meanwhile in Wisconsin: Man Goes Viral After Baking Salad-Stuffed Cookie That Came to Him in a Dream, Just Imagine How It Ends

Dreams are weird. We do and say things in slumberland that we never would do IRL. We definitely wouldn’t advise reenacting your bizarre dreams once you are wide awake. But try telling that to a certain man in Wisconsin who decided to make a cookie recipe he dreamt about.

“He made a cookie recipe? So what? What’s so bad about that?” you ask. Well, this wasn’t just any recipe that you might happen upon while watching Food Network. It’s a very strange – and stomach-turning – combo: an M&M cookie, in the shape of a hand, stuffed with Greek salad.

“Hold up!” you’re saying now. (Don’t say we didn’t warn you.) “We were on board with the sweet, warm, delicious M&M cookie. We could even accept baking it in the shape of a hand (it’d still taste just as good in circular form) but stuffing it with savory, salty, onion-laden Greek salad? Barf!”

I had a dream where there was a food called “King’s Hand”, a hollow hand made of m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad.

I could not stop thinking about it.

Here is the culmination of a week long effort. pic.twitter.com/tMVutcj9H8 — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

“I had a dream where there was a food called “King’s Hand”, a hollow hand made of m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad,” said the man, who only goes by Arseny, in a Twitter post about this gag-inducing edible ordeal. “I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week long effort.”

He elaborated in an interview with Today: “This whole thing started as a joke a week ago. My friends were like, ‘That’s ridiculous, please don’t do this,’ and naturally that just made me want to try it more,” he said. “I do kind of have a weird idea and commit to it from time to time. Though not usually to the same degree as this.”

First, he made a mold of his hand from food-grade silicone. Then he filled it with cookie dough. After baking, he hollowed it out, and froze it. When it was firm, he stuffed it with salad. Then he (*dry-heaves*) ate it.

Arseny’s Twitter post quickly amassed over 166K likes, prompting him to post a step-by-step photo tutorial so other people could make “King’s Hand.”

some people would like to know how to make King’s Hand. I don’t claim to know all the answers, but here is how I did it. First, you will need to make a mold of a hand. For this I used food grade silicon putty safe up to 400 deg. I ordered it online. It takes an hour to go solid pic.twitter.com/vSqkVbCRPd — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Next, make m&m cookie dough. I just took some recipe off online. Fill your mold with the dough. Set the oven to a lower temp than the recipe requires (mine was 325 vs 375) and bake for like 2-3 times as long. Put the m&ms for the nails and knuckles in first pic.twitter.com/gtFR9HzGcT — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Take it out and scoop out dough for the base and to make it hollow. Flatten the scooped out stuff into a thin sheet and put in the oven to bake, along with the hand again. I dunno, I did like 10 minutes. Raise the temp back up to bc now you want it hot and baked pic.twitter.com/rVoyHKTFgJ — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Take it out and freeze it! Gotta be cool and solid to demold. Chop up the Greek salad meanwhile. When it is solid remove from the mold, cut around the hand to remove the overhanging edges, fill with salad, cover with base, and you have the King’s Hand pic.twitter.com/QmJxajchDK — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020



And guess what? They did.

dude i had to get in on this pic.twitter.com/qD1U6X5sQA — andrewhussie (@andrewhussie) December 8, 2020



If you dare to bake (much less eat) “King’s Hand,” make sure to follow it with an antacid chaser. This “treat” is the stuff of your stomach’s nightmares.

Cover Photo: @thatfrood (Twitter)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.